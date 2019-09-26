Gilmer, Lewis magistrates take deal in bond kickback case

Two magistrates from north central West Virginia will avoid prosecution in an alleged bail bond kickback scheme as part of agreements with federal prosecutors.
Lewis County Magistrate Roger D. Clem Jr. and Gilmer Magistrate Alton L. Skinner II agreed to resign their positions as magistrates and never again seek public office in West Virginia, according to the deferred prosecution agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarrod Douglas agreed that prosecutors would drop the charges against Clem and Skinner in a year, as long as they comply with the conditions of the agreement.
The deferred prosecution deal "is appropriate because deferral will likely meet all the goals of prosecution," Douglas said in the agreements filed Wednesday.
In May, Clem, 47, of Weston, and Skinner, 57, of Sand Fork, were each indicted on the same charges: one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, and one count of obstruction of justice. Skinner was also charged with one count of false statement to a federal agent.
Those charges will be dropped if both men cooperate with proceedings against them by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission, according to Wednesday's filings. They also have to continually cooperate with federal prosecutors and investigators in other relevant ongoing investigations.
The men will have to agree that the commission has enough evidence to prove that between March 2017 and March 2018, they engaged in a scheme in that benefited a bail bonding company owned by Skinner's spouse, including preventing defendants from seeing a list of all bail bond companies available to them.
E-Z Out LLC, based in Sand Fork, is an authorized bonding company in Lewis County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release announcing the indictments against Clem and Skinner in May.
E-Z Out is operated solely by Alton Skinner's spouse, and employs Skinner's son as an authorized bonding agent, Powell said in the release.
Clem is accused of taking favorable actions in the courtroom for E-Z Out, including setting unnecessary surety bonds.
Clem also is accused of calling Skinner to arrange the bond of a detainee without presenting a list of authorized bonding companies to the detainee.
In the deferred prosecution agreement filed Wednesday, the Judicial Investigation Commission found Clem and Skinner would arrange for his spouse or son, as agents of E-Z Out, to be present at the arraignment of the detainee without the detainee's informed choice of E-Z Out among other authorized bonding companies.
Clem and Skinner are accused of making payments via electronic transmission, which traveled outside of West Virginia. The two are also accused of mailing a contract and checks between Skinner's spouse and Dave Bourne Bail Bonds, Inc. in Virginia, the general agent of the underwriter for E-Z Out.
Both men also were accuse of attempting to obstruct the grand jury investigation. Skinner also allegedly made false statements to a special agent from the Internal Revenue Service Special Investigation Unit.
Clem and Skinner haven't been incarcerated since they were indicted in May. They have been out of jail on bond while their cases progressed through court.