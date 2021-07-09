A 17-year-old girl charged in connection with the December slaying of an Elkview family faces up to 10 years in prison.
Rebecca Lynn Walker pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first degree murder, according to court documents. She entered the plea on Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court after she had been elevated to adult status.
According to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris, Walker “did knowingly, unlawfully, and feloniously harbor, conceal, maintain and assist“ a male juvenile after the murders had taken place.
The bodies of Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 49, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, were found in their Elkview home on Dec. 13, 2020, by a family member who had been unable to contact them. They all appeared to have been shot, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.
According to the documents, the deaths took place between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13.
The male juvenile, a 16-year-old, was arrested the day after the bodies were discovered but, due to his age, his identity has not been released. He is denoted as “G.S” in court documents and a motion has been filed to elevate him to adult status as well, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
Walker was brought into custody two days after the male suspect. At a news conference that day, Rutherford said the two knew each other.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard accepted the guilty plea on Wednesday. Sentencing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 23.
Walker is represented by Robby Long, a Winfield attorney.