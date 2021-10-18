A Kanawha County Grand Jury last week handed up indictments against 61 defendants. An indictment is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Here’s the complete list of indictments:
Judge Jennifer Bailey 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28:
Amy Lynn Carter, 38, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Jon C. Halstead, of Charleston, 59, conspiracy and drug charges; Wesley Ferrell, 37, of Charleston, breaking and entering, attempting grand larceny and wanton endangerment; Donnie D. Gooding, Jr., 40, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Richard E. Hardison, Jr., 53, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Ricky D. Short, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges: Beth Ann Sutton, 53, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Bruce Allen Hargis, 36, of Danville, fleeing causing bodily injury, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing while driving under the influence, driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, grand larceny and driving under the influence with a minor; Jeremy Allen Sanger, 39, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; Tai J. Shepperson, 40, of Charleston, embezzlement, conspiracy and drug charges.
Judge Maryclaire
Akers 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1:
Michael W. Atkins, 33, of Tornado, conspiracy, drug charges and drug delivery resulting in death; Chad Robert Ball, 44, of St. Albans, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny, driving suspended revoked for driving under the influence, attempted grand larceny and breaking and entering; Rhett Aaron Bowen, 53, of Charleston, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust and first-degree sexual abuse; Bernard Jack Johnson, Jr., 53, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense domestic assault/battery and violation of a bond order; Dontaze R. Mosley, 33, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Demetrius F. Green, 37, of Scott Depot, conspiracy and drug charges; Ebony S. Kinney, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Kiwan Dejesus Bailey, 40, of Charleston, malicious wounding and intimidation against a witness; William Charles Landon IV, 36, of Dunbar, attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, drug charges, domestic battery and domestic assault; Cencille I. Martin, 48, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christian James Matthews, 36, burglary, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and battery; Kenneth Stephon Parks, 28, of South Charleston, possession of stole vehicle; Christopher Allen Thomas, 34, attempted second-degree robbery, burglary and domestic battery.
Judge Kenneth
Ballard 10 a.m. Oct. 28:
Cynthia Renee Eure, 33, of Charleston, burglary and second-offence domestic battery; Tristen M. Paxton, 26, of Clarksburg, conspiracy and drug charges; Jeremi C. Sherman, 22, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges.
Judge Tera Salango 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1:
Allan D. Clark, 63, of Charleston, forgery and uttering, conspiracy and drug charges; James Herbert Evans, 20, of Elkview, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing on foot; Ahmad L. Hamlin, 23, of Princeton, conspiracy, drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of South Charleston, attempted murder, wanton endangerment, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; Charles Gary Lipscomb, 51, of Elkview, burglary and harassment; Tyheim S. Little, 48, of New York City, conspiracy and drug charges; Robert Lee Patton, Jr., 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christina Elizabeth N. Smith, 36, of Columbus, Ohio, second-degree arson and third-degree arson; Angela M. Spencer, 44, of Charleston, simple possession and driving under the influence.
Judge Carrie L. Webster 9 a.m
., Nov. 2:
Charles Antoine Allen, 58, of Charleston, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Anthony M. Bragg, 44, of Elkview, conspiracy, drug charges, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Billie J. Bragg, 37, of Elkview, conspiracy and drug charges; Sarah Elizabeth Dean, 33, of Nitro, failure to render aid; Jeffrey B. Cox, 38, of Nitro, failure to render aid; Jason D. Harris, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Mechelle Joyce Jewell, 46, of South Charleston, identity theft, computer fraud, forgery and uttering; Gabriel Matthew Kekel, 20, of Charleston, cruelty to animals; Phillip Allen Mangus, 41, of Charleston, burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, destruction of property and driving under the influence; Marquez D. McGhee, 28, of Detroit, conspiracy and drug charges; Walter Pannell, 51, of Charleston, battery; Gregory Scott Spears, 41, of St. Albans, grand larceny, breaking and entering and embezzlement.
Judge Joanna Tabit 2 p.m. Nov. 3:
Tommy B. Athens, 40, of St. Albans, breaking and entering, grand larceny and burglary; Tony Michael Lawson, Sr., 50, of Hurricane, burglary; Laurel Whitney Wolfe, 31, of St. Albans, burglary; Christopher Brian Bean, 44, of Charleston, malicious wounding and domestic battery; Brian K. Dunnigan, Jr., 24, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, possession with intent to deliver an imitation controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Robert Johnson, 35, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Martin L. Wrack, 33, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; James Howard Stump II, 35, of Dunbar, possession of stolen vehicle; Danny Lee Toney, 67, of Clendenin, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and wanton endangerment; Tasyia A. Walker, 22, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christopher M. Whittington, 46, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges.