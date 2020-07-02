Griffin among 31 indicted by Kanawha grand jury

A Kanawha County grand jury has indicted a Charleston man on a murder charge after police said he shot and killed 19-year-old Tre'Quan Gibson on July 4, 2019.
Authorities say Braheem Jamal Griffin, 26, shot and killed Gibson, a recent graduate of Riverside High School at the time, in front of the Second Avenue Neighborhood Center on Charleston's West Side.
Griffin is one of 31 defendants indicted by the grand jury, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Griffin is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. July 16 in front of Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Here is the complete list of indictments.
Judge Tod Kaufman, 9:30 a.m., July 6
Maik A. Hawk, 22, of Cross Lanes, wanton endangerment, conspiracy and drug charges; Austin M. Little, 23, of Red House, wanton endangerment
Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m., July 9
Steven Lee Cobb, 30, of Cross Lanes, breaking and entering, grand larceny, burglary, petit larceny and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Nathaniel Allen Darby, 35, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Codie M. Dotterer, 29, of Charleston, strangulation and domestic battery
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., July 16
Braheem Jamal Griffin, 26, of Charleston, murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm; Qynell Tyree Bradshaw, 28, of Charleston, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm; Jahson Anthony Elijah Gresham, 18, of Charleston, second degree robbery, first degree robbery, burglary, assault during the commission of a felony and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Nathan Lee Napier, second degree robbery, first degree robbery, burglary, assault during the commission of a felony and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Derek Scott Rankin, 33, of St. Albans, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and possession of stolen vehicle; David Allen Woods, 33, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges
Judge Joanna Tabit, 2 p.m., July 16
Charles Wesley Wild, 38, of Charleston, murder; Brandon S. Grant, 35, of Highland Park, Michigan, conspiracy and drug charges; Jason Michael Jones, 45, of Charleston, strangulation and second offense domestic battery; Jeremiah Clarence Delorian King, 21, of Washington D.C., first degree robbery and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Elijah Milchesadec Washington, 21, of Washington D.C., first degree robbery and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Paul Lamonte Travers, 21, of Washington D.C., first degree robbery and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Tommy Ray Workman Jr., 26, of Red House, grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle
Judge Charles King Jr., 2:30 p.m., July 16
Spencer Thomas Fountaine, 32, of Charleston, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Zayn McCorkle, 35, of Charleston, burglary, destruction of property, battery, attempted murder and malicious wounding; Jordan Sweatte, 25, of Charleston, burglary, first degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony; Timothy Michael Graves, 20, of Charleston, burglary, first degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony; Darius Lamar Harris, 27, of Charleston, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, counterfeiting and accessory after the fact to first degree robbery; Jeremy Vincent Wardlow, 26, of Hurricane, breaking and entering; Elizabeth Eden Slider, 23, of Charleston, breaking and entering
Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., July 23
Brandon Michael Burdette, 26, of Sissonville, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, conspiracy, drug charges and wanton endangerment; Myzaya Pierre Chapman, 18, of Charleston, first degree robbery and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Jefferson Edward Davis, 50, of Elkview, grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle
Judge Carrie Webster, 1:30 p.m., Aug. 7
James M. Isabell, 47, of Charleston, attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Ervin W. Page III, 30, of Charleston, wanton endangerment, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm