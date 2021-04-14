Interviews for the 12 attorneys who filed to temporarily replace Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman will be held Thursday, according to the Governor’s Office.
Kaufman, 68, submitted his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on March 8 after more than 32 years on the bench.
This will be Justice’s second appointment this year to the Kanawha County Circuit Court bench. He appointed former county prosecutor Maryclaire Akers on March 3 to replace the late Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King, who died Dec. 28 after more than 30 years on the bench.
Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlon is filling in for Kaufman until Justice decides.
Circuit judges in West Virginia are paid $149,070 annually.
The 12 who applied are:
Kevin Baker
Baker has served as Charleston’s city attorney since late 2019. He graduated from the American University Washington College of Law in 2008.
From 2010 until 2019, he served as counsel to the state Senate minority leader and Judiciary Committee, drafting and summarizing legislation, preparing discussion points, presenting to the Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee and performing other work.
Baker founded and managed a Charleston law firm from 2009 to 2012. He has clerked for U.S. District Judge Joe Goodwin and the United Mine Workers union in Fairfax, Virginia.
Kenneth Ballard
Ballard has served as a Kanawha County Family Court judge since 2009, presiding over hearings for divorce, child custody, child support, domestic violence proceedings and guardianship proceedings.
Ballard graduated from the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law in 2001. He worked for a private firm for three years before opening his own practice in 2004, handling domestic relations, criminal, mental hygiene and abuse and neglect cases.
He served as the county’s mental hygiene commissioner from 2007 to 2009 and the Kanawha County Juvenile Drug Court judge from 2011 to 2018. Ballard also served as president of the West Virginia Family Court Judges Association from 2013 to 2017.
Mark Browning
Browning works in the habeas corpus division of Public Defender Services in Charleston.
He is a 1984 University of Kentucky College of Law graduate. From 1985 to 2014, he worked at the Shuman, McCuskey and Slicer law firm, primarily in civil defense. He was the Kanawha Bar Association president from 1995 to 1996.
He’s defended corporations, physicians, businesses and others in nearly 30 years at the firm. Browning also worked for the Hendrickson and Long law firm in Charleston from 2014 to 2018.
Nicole Cofer-Fleming
Since October, Cofer-Fleming has worked at the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute, an office created by statute that provides training, support and education to prosecutors and law enforcement. She is the state traffic-safety resource prosecutor, assisting agencies and attorneys with training and programs related to crash injuries and safety.
Cofer-Fleming graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 2007. She worked as assistant attorney general in the Division of Education, Arts and Boards from 2007 to 2010. She represented the Division of Motor Vehicles at the state Attorney General’s Office from 2010 to 2017.
Jim Douglas
Douglas has served as a Kanawha County Family Court judge since being elected in 2016. After graduating from the WVU College of Law in 1977, Douglas worked as a solo practitioner, specializing in divorce and family law. He practiced for almost 40 years before joining the family court bench.
Douglas also served as the Braxton County prosecuting attorney from 1985 to 1988. In 2018, Douglas finished fourth among 10 candidates for a West Virginia Supreme Court seat. In 2020, he finished last among four Supreme Court candidates.
Christine Fox
Fox has served as a law clerk in the Kanawha Judicial Circuit since 2006. She was King’s law clerk until his death. Fox worked in criminal, civil, abuse and neglect, and on administrative and magistrate court appeals.
She graduated from the WVU College of Law in 1991, then worked at the Spilman, Thomas & Battle law firm until 1993, handling civil litigation. Fox then moved to the Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso law firm before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother and community volunteer from July 1997 to October 2006.
Dan Greear
In July 2018, Justice tapped Greear for the Kanawha bench following a retirement. Greear finished second behind Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango in the election four months later.
Greear graduated from the WVU College of Law in 1992. He served one term in the House of Delegates in the mid-1990s and was chief counsel for state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and chief of staff for House Speaker Tim Armstead before Justice appointed Armstead to the Supreme Court and Greear to the circuit bench.
Greear also campaigned for attorney general in 2008 and Kanawha circuit judge in 2010.
Travis Griffith
Griffith works as a defense attorney at Griffith Law Center, the firm he founded in 2015. He handles employment, personal injury, school education, medical and family cases.
He graduated from the Appalachian School of Law in 2003. From 2003 to 2007 he worked at a private law firm in Charleston before founding his own firm, Griffith Law Offices, working general litigation, criminal and family cases.
He co-founded another firm in 2009 before separating and creating the firm he works at today.
Eric Hudnall
Hudnall has served as staff attorney at the Supreme Court to Armstead since January 2019, researching relevant law, assisting in decision-making and drafting court opinions and memoranda.
Hudnall graduated from the WVU College of Law in 1998. From 1999 to 2002, he was assigned to Kaufman’s courtroom to prosecute felony cases for the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
He later worked for two private firms and part-time at his own firm in Elkview before joining the Division of Highways in April 2013. Hudnall served as an attorney and later was director of the department’s right-of-way division until he left for the Supreme Court.
Elizabeth Kavitz
Kavitz opened Kavitz Law in June 2015, working primarily in child abuse and neglect cases.
She graduated from the WVU College of Law in 2006 before working bankruptcy cases at the Hoyer, Hoyer and Smith law firm in Charleston. She then worked for the DiTrapano, Barrett, DiPiero, McGinley and Simmons law firm for the following four years. Kavitz worked briefly at the LexisNexis corporation before founding her own firm.
Mychal Schulz
Schulz has been a shareholder at the Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir law firm since 2014, serving as a litigator and trial attorney practicing in employment, energy, and premises and product liability. From 2002 to 2014, he worked at the Dinsmore & Shohl firm, representing companies and corporations in lawsuits filed against them.
Schulz graduated from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary in 1992. After graduation, he was a partner at the Jackson Kelly and Schumacher, Francis & Nelson law firms in Charleston.
Zoe Shavers
Shavers is the deputy chief public defender at the Kanawha County Public Defender’s Office, where she’s worked since 2019. She manages the office, including hiring and the budget, while also representing clients. She previously worked at the office from 1997 to 2014 as a deputy public defender, representing indigent criminal defendants in all stages of misdemeanor and felony cases, including appeals and habeas corpus.
Shavers was an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Kanawha Prosecutor’s Office. She graduated from the Duke University School of Law in 1996.