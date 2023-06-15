Calling it an inadequate punishment, a Kanawha County circuit judge on Thursday sentenced a man to the maximum penalty of one to five years in prison for his role in the death and concealment of a Cross Lanes woman last year.
Arnold Hiller, 48, of Cross Lanes, previously pleaded guilty to concealment of a deceased human body in the death of 71-year-old Cynthia Mudd.
In August, deputies found Mudd's body wrapped in a roll of carpet and inside a freezer in the backyard of the home the two shared with Hiller’s co-defendant, Samuel May.
“Sometimes I feel, as the judge in charge of sentencing, that I don’t have a lot to work with, and that is in looking at some of the other matters that were brought against you, fraudulent use of an access device, again this is not a convicted offense... but those offenses are of greater possible penalty than this,” Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey said.
Hiller had been charged with four counts of fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, a charge that carries of a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, for using the woman’s credit card to withdraw money from an ATM. Those charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.
Bailey said she doesn’t question the “well considered” plea agreement but “what I do question is the fact that we have a time such as this... What I consider to be an inadequate maximum penalty. But it is what it is.”
Hiller engaged in a "concerted effort," in doing nothing to help the woman and in hiding the body, she said.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Hiller, I'm afraid I can only sentence you to the maximum penalty, a term of not less than one, not more than five years," Bailey said.
Hiller’s defense attorney Justin Holbrook asked the judge to sentence Hiller to home confinement and to Recovery Point or a similar program. Holbrook said Hiller had cooperated in the investigation since his arrest and is remorseful.
May, 44, of Cross Lanes, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in Mudd’s death.
May told the court he and Hiller went out for drinks and to shoot pool one night but he had too much to drink and blacked out. He said he woke up the next morning and found Mudd with bruises on her body.
May said he couldn’t remember exactly what happened but he took full responsibility because of prior violence while he was drunk. May said he then panicked and did not call an ambulance for Mudd. She died, he said, while he was trying to decide what to do.
Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Michelle Drummond said Hill “at every turn chose not to do the right thing” until Mudd’s body was found.
“The defendant, after witnessing Ms. Mudd assaulted by his co-defendant, after witnessing Ms. Mudd linger for some time before finally passing away, chose to aid and assist his co-defendant by placing the body in carpet, tying it with rope and placing it inside the freezer and putting it in the backyard of her home and covering it with items in an attempt to hide her body,” Drummond said.
"But for Ms. Mudd’s dog who was going to a neighbor’s home in search of food and continued to run to the freezer alerting the neighbors there was a problem, it's hard to tell how long she would stay there."
The woman had been dead “at least a month,” Drummond said, and during that time Hiller did not alert authorities.
Mudd’s daughter, Jessica Beane, addressed the court, saying Hiller was “deeply involved” in the crimes against her mother.
“He may not have killed my mother directly but he was profoundly involved in her death,” Beane said. “At any time during those horrible events... Arnold could have taken action that may have saved a life or decreased her suffering or at least given her the dignity of being treated like a human being. Instead Arnold thought more of his friendship with his co-defendant and a small amount of stolen money than he did my mother."
Beane asked that Hiller get the maximum sentence.
