Hiller
Arnold Hiller appears in Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday. Hiller was sentenced to one to five years in prison for concealment of a dead body in the death of a Cross Lanes woman found in a freezer last year.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

Calling it an inadequate punishment, a Kanawha County circuit judge on Thursday sentenced a man to the maximum penalty of one to five years in prison for his role in the death and concealment of a Cross Lanes woman last year.

Arnold Hiller, 48, of Cross Lanes, previously pleaded guilty to concealment of a deceased human body in the death of 71-year-old Cynthia Mudd.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.