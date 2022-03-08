Members of the West Virginia House Judiciary Committee spent nearly three hours amending and asking questions of a Kanawha Family Court judge on Tuesday before adopting a bill that would change how family court judges consider physical custody arrangements.
The committee advanced a committee substitute for Senate Bill 463 Tuesday, at least the second time in three years the committee had advanced such a bill.
The bill will advance to the full House of Delegates for consideration with four days left in the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.
If it becomes law, SB 463 would require family court judges to give parents 50/50 custody on a temporary basis at the start of child custody proceedings, unless there’s clear evidence of abuse or other threats to the child’s safety.
In addition to making equally split custody the presumption at the beginning of a custody case, the bill also allows for people in custody disputes to appeal a family court judge’s custody ruling to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals while their case still is pending.
Existing law requires that a case be closed before the custody agreements can be appealed.
The members of the House Judiciary Committee did not debate the merits of the bill when it was up for final adopting by committee members, rather spending the majority of their time on the bill considering amendments to the bill.
Kanawha Family Court Judge Brittany Ranson Stonestreet answered committee questions for about two hours.
Stonestreet told committee members she was concerned certain provisions of the bill dealing with certain hearing requirements would draw out custody disputes that, under current law, can vary in length on a case-by-case basis depending on a case's circumstances.
Among the amendments the committee adopted were provisions to require family court judges to consider children’s emotional stability and whether a parent has not been involved in their child’s life, intentional or not.
The committee also added language to the bill to make it so family court judges can’t consider a person’s ability to pay child support when considering the physical custody arrangement between parents.
Finally, the committee made it so a family court judge can’t pause consideration in a case, known as a ‘stay’ in legal terms, if a party in the case is appealing a judge’s decision to a higher court.
A similar child custody bill passed the House in 2020, but it later died after the Senate amended the bill.
This year, the Senate adopted SB 463 on Feb. 24.
Supporters of the bill have said it will provide equality in proceedings for parents while maintaining the best interests of their children.
People speaking against the bill have said it puts the needs of adults ahead of children’s best interests and opens the judicial system and children to being weaponized by adults who are upset with one another.
The 2022 Regular Legislative Session ends Saturday.