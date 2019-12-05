House Democrat accused of battery claims 'legislative immunity'

House Minority Whip Mike Caputo pleaded neither guilty nor innocent at an arraignment Thursday for a count of battery.
Instead, his lawyer filed a last-minute motion claiming “legislative immunity,” arguing state law shields a legislator from being charged with a crime allegedly conducted during the lawmaking process.
“[Caputo] was trying to enter the House chamber in an effort to carry out his privileges and obligations as a member of the House of Delegates,” the motion states. “Because this legislative act committed within the legislative sphere is statutorily protected activity, [Caputo] cannot be prosecuted criminally based on allegations made in the criminal complaint.”
The charge refers to a March 1 incident in which Caputo, reacting to an anti-Muslim poster on display outside the House chamber for “WV GOP Day,” tried to enter the chamber.
House doorman Logan Casterline held the door shut for the regular House prayer and Pledge of Allegiance. Caputo, seeking to speak with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, about the bigoted display, “kicked” the door open, by his own admission in a subsequent, apologetic floor speech.
The door hit Casterline, who sought medical attention. An attorney representing him said he suffered bruised ribs as a result.
The Republican-controlled House rejected motions to censure and expel Caputo, a Marion County Democrat who has served since 1996. The poster that sparked the incident juxtaposed a photo of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Somali-American and a Muslim, with an image of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Although the criminal complaint only charges one count of battery, it contains a description of a second alleged incident. The late-Delegate Sharon Lewis Malcolm, R-Kanawha, told investigators that Caputo pushed her out of his way with his elbow and cursed at her. The complaint, filed in September, states she was “still under physician’s care for this injury” on the side of her chest and shoulder.
Malcolm, 72, died in her sleep in September. Authorities said there is no suspicion of foul play.
Though Caputo disputes “many” of the allegations in the complaint, according to his motion, the issue is moot because he says he cannot be prosecuted for a crime committed in the lawmaking business.
State law provides “legislative immunity” to lawmakers who are generally doing things relating to the process of making laws.
Caputo’s motion argues he was seeking to enter the chamber, and House rules forbid anyone from keeping a lawmaker from a chamber. Caputo’s attorney, Tim DiPiero, told Magistrate Pete Lopez he didn’t want to enter a plea for fear that doing so might waive Caputo’s right to claim the immunity.
He mentioned the immunity law is something of new legal ground with little case law behind it.
“The West Virginia Legislature has got a statute that gives lawmakers immunity from civil and criminal prosecutions,” DiPiero said. “I didn’t write this, first time we’ve ever researched it.”
Two fellow members of the House Democratic caucus attended Caputo’s hearing. Former Sergeant at Arms Anne Lieberman, who resigned after a House Democrat accused her of uttering an anti-Muslim slur the same day as the door-kick, sat in Thursday as well.
“I hired [Casterline],” she said before the hearing started. “I told him he’d learn a lot.”
Both Caputo and his attorney declined to comment after the hearing. Caputo, when asked why he launched a state Senate campaign Tuesday with the hearing looming, laughed.
“You said it was a slow news week,” he said.