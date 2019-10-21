Huntington business owners admit to tax fraud

A Huntington couple on Monday admitted they didn’t pay their personal income taxes or payroll taxes for their insurance business for a few years between 2000 and 2018.
Russell and Karen Rucker each pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers in the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington.
In total the couple withheld $143,226 in payroll taxes from employees at their insurance company, Billups and Fowler Inc. between September 2015 and September 2018, but the couple did not pay the money to the Internal Revenue Service, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in a news release.
Instead, the couple used the money for their own personal benefit, paying themselves $500,000 in salary between 2014 and 2016, according to the release.
Russell Rucker was the president of Billups and Fowler, and Karen Rucker was a financial officer, according to the release.
The Ruckers also attempted to evade payment of $114,911 of Russell Rucker’s 2001, 2002, and 2005 individual income taxes by disguising paychecks issued to Russell Rucker as non-taxable “note proceeds,” according to the release.
Additionally, the Ruckers have failed to file their individual income tax returns and RBF’s corporate returns for 2014 through 2017. The intended tax loss caused to the IRS by their conduct is more than $250,000.
Russell and Karen Rucker each face up to five years in prison as well as financial penalties when they’re sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020.