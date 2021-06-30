HUNTINGTON — After seven weeks of grueling yet captivating testimony from a multitude of witnesses detailing how the opioid crisis caught fire and has continued to burn, the city of Huntington and Cabell County presented their last witness in the trial against distributors on whom they place the blame.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams took the stand as the final witness to testify about how the city went from failing to arrest its way out of the opioid crisis to becoming the “recovery capital” of the country.
“I’m not looking for a money grab,” he said. “All I am looking for is the capacity to make sure my community can heal.”
Leaving the courthouse after a day of testimony, Williams said he was glad to speak on behalf of the citizens and is excited to see where the lawsuit goes.
The trial stems from the municipalities’ accusations against AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson Co., which they accuse of fueling the drug crisis by shipping 127.9 million dosage units of opioids to the community over eight years, before a reduction of shipments made people with substance use disorder turn to illicit drugs.
The distribution companies blame the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors’ prescribing habits and West Virginians’ history of poor health. They are expected to present their first witness Friday.
At the questioning of Huntington attorney Anne McGinness Kearse, of Motley Rice LLC, Williams said outreach is important in his job. As an example, he testified about walking tours he does several times a year in which he goes into neighborhoods to see what the residents need.
When Williams took office in 2013, he met with then-police chief Skip Holbrook to discuss ongoing concerns and threats. Holbrook made him aware of concerns about the diversion of prescription pills into the community.
“In 2013, I understood there was a problem, but I felt our police department and the strategies they were employing were what we needed to take this on,” he said.
Williams said he was invited to attend a drug raid along 9th Avenue to see what the SWAT team did and the hardships the police faced. The house received a delivery of 500 grams of heroin one night, but by the time the raid happened the next day, police found only 35 grams. The rest had been distributed.
He said that, despite the police department’s best efforts in addressing opioid use disorder, the community kept pleading for help. He said he did not understand why it was not working, because the city has the strongest law enforcement agency in the area.
He pushed law enforcement further by creating the River to Jail initiative, which netted more than 200 arrests in early 2014 for low-level drug offenses, he told McGinness Kearse. Williams said he thought he was sending a message to dealers: Huntington was not open for business.
The message was not received, though.
He had to reevaluate the situation, he said, relying on guidance from his parents, who raised him with the idea he was expected to lead.
He first turned to the faith community, which he found was just as lost as he was. On a Sunday in September 2014, he asked them to pray at the same time to lift those with opioid use disorder. It was a kickoff for coming together to address recovery in the community.
It reminded him that Huntington is a loving, caring, compassionate community, he said.
He created the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy in 2014, whose leaders reached out to the community to find out what was needed. They found there wasn’t a lack of effort to deal with opioid use disorder, it was that the “left hand didn’t know what the right hand was doing,” Williams said.
They came up with two strategic plans in 2015 and 2017, in hopes of taking the lead. The plans helped make sure all the efforts were swimming in the same direction, he said.
Faith leaders, Marshall University and the hospitals started collaborating and building relationships, he said. The hospitals educated the faith leaders. The university did research and developed programs for addiction sciences. The emergency room started giving real-time data on drug overdoses.
The university and city started going after grants “left and right.” What the university didn’t apply for, the city did, he told McGinness Kearse.
Williams said it is important to him that the recovery programs Huntington has can fit other community needs, as well.
“It’s very important to me, especially in Appalachia, that there are communities that see what we can do,” he said. “It not only has to be successful, it has to be able to be replicated.”
To be able to afford these programs, the $2.54 billion abatement plan and Huntington’s resiliency plan — a decades-long plan to help end the crisis — the community needs stable and reliable funding that grants cannot provide, he said.
Steve Ruby, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia who now represents Cardinal Health, said no one disputes that there’s an opioid epidemic in the area, but, he said, fault does not lie with the distributors.
He argued that the city’s actions in lawsuits and other records show that Huntington does not believe the distributors had any fault in the crisis. He said they blamed Purdue Pharma, marketing companies, the Joint Commission of Accreditation and doctors for being the main force behind the crisis.
McGinness Kearse countered that the defense ignored the sections of those documents that blamed the distributors.
Cabell County attorney Paul Farrell Jr. pointed to a letter Williams penned to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., regarding opioids, in which Williams mentioned nine distributors shipping 40 million pills to the county from 2007 to 2012.
In applications for grants, city officials wrote that the city is battling economic distress because of manufacturing and coal decline, which has worsened the opioid crisis. It also said the area battles myriad health issues, which adds to it.
A witness earlier in the trial said economic distress could only account for about 10% of the opioid crisis, though.
Ruby then blamed drug dealers, who flooded the community with heroin as early as 2006.
Scott Lemley, a city employee, testified a couple of weeks ago that illicit drugs have been a part of the Huntington community since at least the 1980s, but it didn’t overtake the area until prescription opiates become a problem about 10 years ago.
The 2021-22 budget predicts the city will have a $10 million surplus, Williams said, which puts the city in the best financial position it’s been in for 50 years. However, Ruby said the city chose not to fund opioid recovery, instead choosing to give employees and the mayor a pay raise. It also raised the budget for the animal shelter.
He said the CARES Act helped fund the surplus, which he said is important to have for emergencies.
An example of that importance could be seen in the 2017 layoffs of 24 city employees — mainly firefighters and police officers — after the departments overspent, he said. A surplus could have prevented that.
Williams said it’s not true that the city isn’t putting money into the opioid epidemic. The police and fire departments are budgeted for all costs associated with their responses to it, for example. As far as running recovery programs, it would be improper, the mayor said. The city’s job is to assist, he said.
“I’ve never represented [that] the city should be going into the treatment business,” he said.
Farrell said the city and county have waived rights to gain their economic losses. This lawsuit is looking at what it will take to spend in the future.
Ruby said Williams and the City Council were encouraged by attorneys to file the lawsuit, questioning why they did not take action years before. He questioned why the city did not attempt to limit the amount of prescriptions coming into it. Williams said he did not think they had authority to do that.