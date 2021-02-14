HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane woman was arraigned in a Washington court Thursday on charges accusing her of joining a mob of then-President Donald J. Trump supporters Jan. 6 in the illegal breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky, was accused last month of joining the mob of Trump supporters.
An FBI witness turned over screenshots of a conversation in which Courtright confirmed being at the Capitol and in “the chamber like the senate where desks are.”
After the incident she also posted on social media a picture of herself with the text, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end more known XOXO,” court documents indicated.
A felony information was filed in her case last month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It charges her with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building and theft of government property.
An information typically indicates a defendant has waived their right to have their case presented to a grand jury and is cooperating with the investigation, but Courtright was arraigned on the charges Thursday and pleaded not guilty.
A status conference was set for April 8 and she will remain free on a personal recognizance bond.
The information states Courtright unlawfully and knowingly entered and remained in a restricted building where the vice president and vice president-elect were visiting without lawful authority to do so, which impeded and disrupted government business.
It adds she took a sign valued at less than $1,000 during the process.
According to affidavits filed in federal court, the FBI said Instagram photos show Courtright outside and inside of the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a black and yellow beanie and black puffer jacket with a black and pink shirt underneath.
Surveillance footage from inside the Capitol showed Courtright on the second floor walking up the steps near the Senate chamber carrying a “Members Only” sign. She carried the sign for several minutes before a law enforcement officer took it.
In the affidavit, the FBI agent said screenshots were also taken from a Twitter account believed to belong to Courtright in which she decried CNN’s and Fox News’ coverage of the Jan. 6 incident, stating the group was being peaceful and no one was fighting.
A photo published by The Washington Post showed her in a crowd that had clashed with police inside the Capitol, the affidavit said.