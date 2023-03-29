Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Abortion Protester-West Virginia

Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, stands outside Kanawha County Magistrate Court in Charleston on Wednesday. Jacobs was forcibly removed from the gallery at the state Capitol, and later charged with three misdemeanors for disrupting lawmakers as they moved to ban abortion in September 2022. Kanawha Magistrate Pete Lopez dismissed two charges against Jacobs on Wednesday, and agreed to dismiss a third if she stays out of trouble with the law for six months.

 LEAH WILLINGHAM | The Associated Press

A protester who shouted at lawmakers as they debated the state’s abortion ban last year pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct Wednesday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Attorney Lindsey Jacobs of Morgantown received 25 hours of community service for her infraction. Two other misdemeanor counts against Jacobs were dropped in the deferred-prosecution plea deal.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you