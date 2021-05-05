An insurance company has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that a company consisting of Gov. Jim Justice and his adult children owes it $166,000 for claims that it submitted for coverage under workers’ compensation and employers’ liability insurance policies.
New York-based Starr Indemnity & Liability Company filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday, alleging that Justice Family Group LLC has failed and refused to pay deductibles under policies covering June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2020, that provided insurance coverage for the Justice company’s liabilities.
Both policies have per accident deductibles of $1 million when a bodily injury occurs by accident and per employee deductibles of $1 million when a bodily injury occurs by disease, according to the lawsuit.
Justice Family Group is a limited liability company in the Management of Companies and Enterprises sector, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. That sector includes establishments that hold securities of companies to own a controlling interest in them, making or influencing their management decisions, per the federal North American Industry Classification System.
Neither Justice Family Group nor the Governor’s Office could be reached for comment.
The suit lists Justice, his son James C. Justice III and his daughter Jillean L. Justice as the company’s members. The state Secretary of State’s Office lists the latter two as managers of the company, which shares an address with The Greenbrier, the Justice-owned resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations upon becoming governor in 2017.
The lawsuit comes less than three weeks after four retired miners and the United Mine Workers of America said in a court filing that coal companies owned and operated by the Justice family were failing to provide prescription drug coverage to retired miners, even after they reached an agreement to resolve a federal lawsuit to do so.
That filing, in turn, came less than a month after the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that Justice and two Justice family-controlled companies owed $6.8 million to XCoal Energy & Resources for breaching a contract with the Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based coal supplier.