Making sure he has the time to see his children through high school, Wheeling attorney Donald Nickerson announced last week that he was resigning from the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals before the court receives its first case.
Nickerson confirmed Monday that he had resigned from the court, saying it didn’t make economic or personal sense to take a new job that would have him commuting between Wheeling and Charleston as his 14-year-old children start high school.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Nickerson to the court in December, but Nickerson said Monday that, now that the court is going to be largely headquartered in Charleston, it doesn’t make sense for him to split his time and resources among the commute, the work hours and his family.
Nickerson said that, while he was honored and flattered to have been chosen for the court, he remains devoted to his family.
“It was the right decision,” Nickerson said of his resignation. “It’s a job that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, so it was difficult. It was too much of a burden on my family, and economically, for me to do so.”
Representatives from the West Virginia Supreme Court, which provides administrative oversight for the Intermediate Court, declined to comment on the matter.
Along with Nickerson, Justice appointed to the court Huntington lawyer Thomas Scarr and Dan Greear, former general counsel for the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Nickerson is an attorney with Spilman Thomas & Battle in Wheeling and serves as an Ohio County commissioner.
The Intermediate Court judges’ terms are staggered, as outlined in state law.
Scarr will serve 21/2 years, and Greear will serve 41/2 years.
Nickerson had been appointed to the 61/2-year term, the longest of the three initial judicial terms on the Intermediate Court.
The Intermediate Court judges will be up for election in nonpartisan races in 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively. The judges elected from those races will serve 10-year terms.
The 2021 law that established the Intermediate Court requires the governor to appoint judges for those initial 21/2, 41/2 and 61/2-year terms. There also is a law dealing with judicial vacancies, including the Intermediate Court, that calls for a special election to be held if there are more than two years left in a judicial term, but even that law is pending a change.
The West Virginia Legislature adopted a bill during the 2022 legislative session that calls for a special election for a judicial vacancy if there are more than three years left in a term, instead of two.
It wasn’t clear Monday what steps Justice will take to fill the vacancy on the court or at which part of state law his legal advisers are looking. Representatives from the Governor’s Office declined to comment on the vacancy or the process to fill it Monday.
Twenty-five people applied to become Intermediate Court judges during an application period last fall.
Nickerson was one of three people whom the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, which administers the vetting process for judicial vacancies, selected as finalists for the 61/2-year term.
The other finalists were Debra Scudiere, a mediator, arbitrator and West Virginia University College of Law adjunct professor whom Justice appointed to temporarily fill a Monongalia County Circuit Court judgeship in 2019; and Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Sorsaia.
Sorsaia currently is an applicant for a vacancy on the Supreme Court. That vacancy was created when former justice Evan Jenkins resigned in February.
The Intermediate Court judges will consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges. The Office of Judges will be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board will be expanded.
The court also will hear appeals in certain cases from county circuit courts and family courts.
Cases that will be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, bypassing the Intermediate Court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, domestic violence petitions and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the Intermediate Court issues a ruling, that case may be appealed to the Supreme Court.
The Intermediate Court will be housed in the City Center East building in Kanawha City, which already is about 60% occupied by Supreme Court offices. The Supreme Court purchased the building in February for $7.5 million.
The West Virginia Intermediate Court Advisory Council met earlier this month, where Supreme Court justices discussed plans for how the lower court will operate.
In addition to the Charleston hub, there will be satellite Intermediate Court courtrooms with secure and reliable connections to the judges in Charleston. The satellite courtrooms will have at least one Intermediate Court staff member and dedicated security to allow parties to virtually argue cases to the judges in Charleston.
The Intermediate Court judges are to be sworn into office on May 1. The court is to become operational July 1.