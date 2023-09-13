Legislators spoke with criminal justice professionals from around the state this week to get ideas for bail reform during a meeting of the Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.
Kanawha County Public Defender Ronni Sheets told lawmakers that approximately 500 people are currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for misdemeanor offenses. The number of people who have been convicted of a misdemeanor and are serving a sentence is about half of that.
Sheets said this data shows that half of the people incarcerated pre-trial for misdemeanors are serving sentences they shouldn’t have to serve just because they can’t make bail.
The increased jail population leads to overcrowding and higher jail bills for counties. A count of incarcerated people from August shows that seven of the 10 regional jail facilities are over capacity.
Misdemeanor bail amounts are set by magistrates who are elected and don’t have to be attorneys. They are overseen by the West Virginia Supreme Court, but their rulings can be appealed to a circuit court judge, who must set a hearing within 10 days. Bail amounts for felonies are set by circuit court judges.
Common bail options include cash, which requires the defendant to pay the whole amount in cash, and property, which uses West Virginia property as collateral for the services of a bail bondsman. Magistrates can also allow personal recognizance bonds, which are promises to return to court without upfront payment.
A bondsman typically takes 10% of the entire bail fee and will ensure the defendant shows up to court. The bondsman is required to pay the full amount of the bail if the defendant misses their court appearance.
For cash-only bails, the arresting agency such as the county sheriff’s office must find the defendant if they don’t show up to court.
Tommy Weatherholtz, president of the West Virginia Bail Association, raised issues he saw in the system such as an out-of-state resident accused of rape being let go on a personal recognizance bond, and out-of-state residents sitting in jail on property bonds because they don’t own property in state.
Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, asked Weatherholtz if the system was working well. He said he could only speak for a few counties, but wouldn’t say it was working well.
“I believe the majority of the magistrates are very good at what they do. I believe that the few that are running amok, so to speak, just need to be regulated by the Supreme Court,” Weatherholtz said.
Committee members referenced a West Virginia magistrate who set cash-only bail 29 times in a row for nonviolent misdemeanors.
Weatherholtz told the committee the magistrate said defendants needed to sit in jail for a few days to learn their lesson before he would let them out on a personal recognizance bond.
Sen. Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, later called this activity sentencing someone to jail time without a trial.
Stories you might like
- Conservationists, EPA critics unhappy with rule narrowing wetland protections
- Parkersburg YMCA CEO, former high school coach accused of sexual crimes with minor
- Advocates call for greater state government transparency in response to fast tracks for bills, other participation concerns
- Court approves $2M settlement for family of man who died of injuries received in Dunbar police custody
Sheets agreed, adding that in Kanawha County, it’s rare for someone to be sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor if they are not in jail prior to coming to court.
Joseph Mendez, a magistrate from Logan County, told legislators he usually used personal recognizance bonds unless the defendant was a repeat offender or out on multiple bonds.
In one situation, he said he had to set a bail for a nonviolent offender who repeatedly stole Christmas decorations after release.
Luke Furbee, a prosecuting attorney in Tyler County and president of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association, said he and his colleagues wanted to encourage the increased use of electronic monitoring and pre-trial supervision.
“When folks have somebody that they have to report in to, it tends to encourage them to show up for court," he said. "It’s easier to keep a handle on things like drug use and excessive alcohol use and the like in the pre-trial phase."
Furbee said this type of supervision is cheaper for the county. A defendant can be assessed a fee for pre-trial supervision if they can pay it. He said he doesn’t recall non-payment being an issue.
Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers was asked by Delegate David Kelly, R-Tyler, about reasons judges don’t use bail bondsmen. She said that it is not typically her practice, as she has not found it to be effective. She said she doesn’t set bail for felonies.
Akers said she has seen two appeals of a magistrate’s bail decision in the past 12 months. She said she thinks this low number is due in part to a recent law requiring a bond hearing in front of a magistrate within five days of someone being incarcerated for a misdemeanor.
Sheets explained that public defenders appear at these hearings, unlike the initial appearances, and many people are released on personal recognizance bonds.
“The question becomes why that bond wasn’t the appropriate bond when they were arraigned,” she said.
The change may occur when magistrates hear prosecutors and defense attorneys agree on personal recognizance bonds, Sheets said. She suggested having prosecutors and defenders at initial appearances would possibly save the “front-end” incarceration.
This “front-end” incarceration has a cost of $54 a night for each incarcerated person, Barrett pointed out. Sheets also mentioned the human cost of people staying in overcrowded jails and losing their jobs. She sees people pleading guilty to charges just to get out of jail.
She encouraged the state to examine what charges people are being incarcerated for in each county. Barrett asked Sheets if allowing defendants to choose their bond type would be beneficial. She said yes, so long as judicial officers didn’t use that as an excuse to set higher bonds.
“I do believe that if someone does not own a home, does not have family members who own a home, they should not be penalized and not be able to get out of jail for that,” Sheets said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive