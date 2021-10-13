A Jefferson County man with ties to a domestic terrorist group was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm silencer earlier this year.
Timothy John Watson, 31, of Ranson, was charged in November 2020 with violating four federal gun statutes after allegedly selling illegal gun conversion devices online. These devices, called drop-in auto sears, can convert a semi-automatic AR-15 into a fully-automatic machine gun, according to the affidavit filed in the Northern District of West Virginia.
Federal prosecutors dismissed three of the four charges against Watson on Wednesday morning at a hearing in Martinsburg, which included conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, unlawfully engaging in the business of manufacturing machine guns, and illegal possession and transfer of machine guns. Watson pleaded guilty to the unregistered silencer charge in March.
Watson aided nearly 800 individuals through his supposed business, including people with alleged ties to the “Boogaloo” extremist political movement, according to a news release.
“The Boogaloo movement [is] a loosely organized far-right, anti-government and extremist political movement in the United States,” FBI agent Mark McNeal wrote in the affidavit. “Boogaloo adherents say they are preparing for, or seek to incite, a second American Civil War, which they call the Boogaloo. The movement consists of pro-gun, anti-government groups.”
The Boogaloo Boys are responsible for killing a Santa Cruz County deputy sheriff and a security officer at an Oakland, California, federal courthouse, in May 2020, as members sought to blame the killings on ongoing racial justice protests and incite further violence.
From Watson’s sales, the FBI opened cases into 58 people, resulting to date in three firearms-related arrests and one conviction, according to the news release. Many of the investigations remain ongoing.
Watson will serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
