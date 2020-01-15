Judge denies Blankenship request to toss conviction

A federal district judge Wednesday refused former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship's request to vacate his criminal mine safety conviction.
U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger ruled that the failure of prosecutors to turn over certain information for Blankenship's trial did not rise to the level of misconduct that would prompt tossing his conviction.
Berger issued a 37-page ruling. Blankenship was convicted of conspiracy to violate federal mine safety standards at Massey's Upper Big Branch Mine, where 29 miners died in an April 2010 explosion. He spent a year in prison.