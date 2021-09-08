A federal judge formally closed the case Gov. Jim Justice and his family settled with a Virginia-based bank last week.
U.S. District Judge Frank Volk ordered the case closed in an order filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia.
Volk granted a joint motion that attorneys for the Justices and Carter Bank & Trust filed last week after they reached a settlement on what had been a more than $400 million lawsuit the Justices filed against the bank in May.
Volk dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the case is permanently removed from his docket.
The parties reached the settlement last week and filed a joint motion to dismiss the case on Sept. 2.
Under the settlement, Carter Bank allowed the Justice family to restructure their existing loans with the bank, giving the Justices more time to repay their businesses' loans.
The Justices agreed to drop the lawsuit in which they accused bank executives and board members of engaging in a bait and switch scheme to cause them to default on their loans. The Justices filed their lawsuit on May 31, one day before their loans with the bank were set to mature.
Carter Bank also will dismiss a case against Gov. Justice and his wife, Cathy Justice, in Martinsville Circuit Court in Virginia, where Carter Bank filed two confessions of judgment against them in July. The bank sought to collect $61,166,488.90 they said Jim and Cathy Justice owed the bank.
Carter Bank had claimed in court that the Justices filed the lawsuit in an attempt to avoid paying back the bank.
Gov. Justice's son and daughter, James “Jay” Justice II and Jillean Justice-Long, who respectively manage the family's extraction and agriculture business and The Greenbrier resort, put out a news release last week saying they were looking forward to continuing their business relationship with Carter Bank.