HUNTINGTON — Nearly a year after a months-long trial, the city of Huntington and Cabell County's effort to hold accountable those they accuse of helping to fuel the local opioid epidemic fell short.
David Faber, federal judge for the Southern District of West Virginia, released the 185-page decision Monday, ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
“The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington. And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law. In view of the court’s findings and conclusions, the court finds that judgment should be entered in defendants’ favor,” Faber said.
The announcement came on the Fourth of July, as families -- many missing loved ones lost to the opioid crisis -- celebrated the birth of America.
Faber oversaw the bench trial after the defense waived its right to a jury. The weeks-long trial started in May 2021 and wrapped up in July2021, leaving sides waiting more than 11 months for the conclusion.
The ruling
Faber said the city and county failed to prove that the defendants failed to maintain effective controls against diversion of opioids into the illicit market. He also said the plaintiffs did not prove the defendant's due diligence was inadequate in stopping suspicious orders, questioning the testimony of James Rafalski.
Faber found Rafalski's testimony about causation of the crisis to be inadmissible because of a lack of a reliable methodology. Rafalski had provided a list of six sets of flagging criteria, which the court found were not a convincing way to achieve accurate results.
"The court finds Mr. Rafalski’s assumption that no due diligence cleared any flagged order entirely unsupported both because of the way he justified this assumption and in light of the extensive, persuasive evidence that defendants conducted due diligence," Faber wrote.
He later said the plaintiffs failed to show the volume of prescription opioids distributed in the area was because of unreasonable conduct on the part of the defendants.
Falling dominos
Cabell County and Huntington were among the first to file lawsuits taking on drug firms, pharmacies and doctors they accused of fueling the opioid crisis by allowing an uncontrollable flow of opioids to be prescribed, filled and shipped into the state.
They also were the first to go to trial against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, which shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the Cabell County over an eight-year period. The distribution firms held the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health as the reasoning for the shipments.
When the Drug Enforcement Administration finally got a grasp on the problem about 10 years ago, the number of the highly addictive pills in the area dramatically decreased, forcing those dependent on the pills to turn to heroin and stolen opioids from street dealers. Eventually, around 2016, fentanyl was introduced into the illicit opioid scene, which caused the opioid crisis to take a hard turn from which the United States has not recovered.
It wasn't until about 2018 or 2019 that overdose numbers started trending in the right direction, but any ground gained was lost when in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic all but shut down the recovery community.
Unregulated regulation
Plaintiff attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. said that, under state law, Cabell and Huntington didn’t have to prove distributors were “the” cause of the crisis, just “a” cause to get the funds they need to abate the issue.
Plaintiff witness Katherine Keyes, an epidemiologist, testified for the plaintiffs that the supply and oversupply of prescription pain pills was directly related to heroin abuse and the opioid crisis, while exploring the “gateway theory.” Cabell and Huntington received about three times the national average at its height.
Doctors overprescribed the drugs because alternative treatments, like physical or massage therapy, have been historically downplayed by insurance companies, economist James Hughes said. The defense attorneys said doctors were only following the standard of care set by those who accredit them, and the pharmacies were ordering based on those prescriptions.
Ultimately, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who abuse or are dependent on prescription opioid painkillers are 40 times more likely to abuse or be dependent on heroin.
Testimony showed that, while the drug firms had set ceilings for how many opioids a pharmacy could order within a certain time, it also showed they could raise the ceiling upon request with little to no due diligence to find out why the raise was needed.
Joe Rannazzisi, head of the Office of Diversion Control for the Drug Enforcement Administration from 2006-15, and the distributors argued that the other side disregarded requests to comply with regulations and policies, which could have guided them in stopping opioid pills from being illegally diverted as they flowed into local communities.
Regulation states that an order is suspicious if it is one of unusual size or frequency or if it deviates
from its normal path, but defense attorneys said there was no further language that explained how something could fit that criteria.
The firms sent reports to the DEA, the defendants said, but DEA agents said they sent all their opioid sale reports, not the suspicious ones, and it was overwhelming to try to determine what was suspicious.
In an email to Tracey Jonas, director of regulatory processes for McKesson, Dave Gustin, a director of regulatory affairs, said pill users in Ohio and Kentucky were shifting to illicit drug use, such as heroin and meth, because it was cheaper. Jonas responded, “Good ... let them move to heroin and meth ... we don’t have to monitor that.”
Emails from AmerisourceBergen Senior Vice President Chris Zimmerman contained parody songs that used words like “pillbillies” and “Oxycontinville” to describe West Virginians. They warned of a mass northern exodus out of Florida after stricter opioid laws were passed, and acknowledged “there is a whole lot of pain” in Appalachia because of the crisis.
A questionable future
There are currently an estimated 7,882 Cabell residents living with opioid use disorder today. Nearly half of students in Cabell County — about 6,400 — are being raised by someone other than a parent. In 2017, 54 of every 1,000 children in West Virginia were affected by the crisis, nearly twice the national average. Nearly 1 in 5 had a parent die.
The solution is a nearly $2.6 billion, 15-year abatement plan created by recovery leaders in the community which would increase the focus on prevention, treatment, recovery and special populations.
A large portion of those funds — $1.7 billion — was to be spent on treating people who have opioid use disorder.
Caleb Alexander, a pharmacoepidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said that, by following his plan, Cabell County could reduce overdoses, overdose deaths and the number of people with opioid use disorder by half, which would give local governments a grasp on the crisis and the ability to take control of the situation and the intergenerational problems expected to come from it.
Alexander estimated that about $1.802 billion would be what the governments would need, and the rest of the money would come from interest.