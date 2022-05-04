A Kanawha County circuit judge ruled Wednesday that a West Virginia Senate candidate is ineligible to seek office, saying she does not meet residency requirements.
Judge Duke Bloom handed down a 13-page ruling Wednesday afternoon, just one day after a court hearing was held to flush out the residency history of Senate candidate Andrea Garrett Kiessling. Bloom ruled that Kiessling, 35, was not a West Virginia resident for the five years preceding the November 2022 election.
Because Kiessling lived in North Carolina and Minnesota within the past five years, including voting and paying taxes in North Carolina, Bloom ruled Kiessling’s candidacy ineligible for the 8th Senate District race.
Bloom directed all county and state election officials to not count any votes for Kiessling. She will remain on the ballot because of early voting having started last week, but any votes she receives will not be counted. Bloom also ordered the Secretary of State’s Office to post signs at polling places in Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay counties stating that Kiessling is ineligible.
Election Day is Tuesday.
The ruling comes after one of Kiessling’s primary opponents, former Putnam County delegate Joshua Higginbotham, raised concerns over Kiessling’s residency on social media last week, contending that she is not eligible to hold the seat were she to win the primary and general elections. Now, the eligible candidates for the 8th Senate District primary include Higginbotham, former Democrat Kanawha delegate Mark Hunt and Mark Mitchem, of Clay.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is running unopposed in the Democratic Party primary in his bid for reelection.