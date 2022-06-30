A first of anything of its kind in West Virginia is rare these days — a point that wasn’t lost on West Virginia Intermediate Court Chief Judge Dan Greear Thursday morning.
Greear joined fellow intermediate court Judges Charles Lorensen and Thomas Scarr, along with members and staff of the West Virginia Supreme Court, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the court’s home in the newly minted West Virginia Judicial Tower, formerly known as City Center East, in Kanawha City.
The intermediate court begins operation Friday, but the judges aren’t set to begin considering cases for at least a few weeks.
During Thursday’s ceremony, the new judges and staff celebrated what many said was a significant moment in state history.
“In a state that’s 159 years old, you don’t get to do a lot of firsts in state government,” said Greear, who will be the first chief justice of the Intermediate Court of Appeals. “I’m excited to serve on this court and get to be part of a first of something.”
In addition to the three intermediate court judges, Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead, Bill Wooten, Haley Bunn and Chief Justice John Hutchison addressed the crowd, outlining the work that went in to setting up the court.
The Supreme Court, in addition to hearing appeals from across the state, provides administrative oversight to all of the lower courts, including magistrates, family courts, circuit courts and, now, the intermediate court.
Beginning Friday, the process of appealing certain decisions in family court and circuit court changes in West Virginia, and lawmakers, judges, and justices who spoke at the ceremony Thursday said they were eager to see the court impact the state for the better.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said the conversation about establishing the court in the Legislature heavily revolved around how it would affect the state’s business climate, but its actual reach will be far greater.
“For so many West Virginians this court today means greater certainty about the body of law that regulates everything, that regulates domestic and family law in our state, to how we’ll administer justice to people involved in day-to-day, run-of-the-mill legal issues — personal injury actions, car accidents — things that impact the lives daily of West Virginians,” Hanshaw said.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley said he was glad the court was established, saying it would make a better climate for business and, subsequently, a better climate for people to live in West Virginia.
“What I cared about was the check mark,” Blair said about the bill that eventually established the court. “There were a lot of check marks against West Virginia for businesses that wanted to locate and expand here. The intermediate appellate court is exactly one of those check marks that we have taken and checked off the list.”
Greear anticipated the court’s first case could be a custody case since final orders in child custody cases automatically are appealed to the intermediate court for the judges to review. Greear couldn’t guess as to exactly when the judges would have their first hearing. He did know that the court initially will function similar to the state Supreme Court.
In particular, intermediate court judges will decide which cases they will have hearings for. They will issue memorandum opinions for cases that don’t get hearings, and longer opinions and dissents for cases that have questions of law that aren’t settled.
“We’re going to mimic a lot of the practices and procedures of the Supreme Court, particularly as we start,” Greear said. “We do anticipate as we move along, because we’re going to have different types of litigants, different types of cases, we will probably veer from that a little bit.”
Greear will serve as chief judge until December 2023, with Scarr and Lorensen following in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Per the 2021 law that established the court, Gov. Jim Justice appointed the justices to serve staggered terms until the respective positions are up for election.
Lorenson will serve 6½ years on the court, with that seat being up for election in 2028. Greear will serve a 4½-year term before that seat us up for election in 2026. Scarr will serve 2½ years in a seat that will be up for election in 2024.
Aware of criticism that the court was a priority to favor big business or to advance certain ideological views, Scarr said the judges’ collective goal was to administer the law without personal bias.
“We’re going to work so hard so that [the court] is not result-oriented,” Scarr said. “We’re going to separate our personal views, read the law, and apply it. I have no doubt we’re going to work very, very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. Hopefully we can do it in a way that people can realize they may not always like the results, but they’re not outcome driven.”
The new court also comes with a new means of filing, as the state has established e-filing services for the intermediate court. The e-filing system also will be available for cases before the Supreme Court.
Intermediate court judges will consider appeals that now go to the state Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the state Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges. The Office of Judges is being terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board will be expanded.
The intermediate court also will hear appeals in certain cases from county circuit courts and family courts.
Cases that will be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, bypassing the intermediate court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, domestic violence petitions and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the intermediate court issues a ruling, that case may be appealed to the Supreme Court.
The intermediate court courtroom will be on the second floor of the West Virginia Judicial Tower, which the state Supreme Court purchased in February for $7.5 million.
Supreme Court administrators renamed the building because there was a copyright for “City Center East,” Hutchison said. The court occupies about 75% of the building.
In addition to the Charleston hub, there will be satellite intermediate court courtrooms with secure and reliable connections to the judges in Charleston. The satellite courtrooms will have at least one intermediate court staff member and dedicated security to allow parties to virtually argue cases.
The satellite courtrooms will be located in Grant, Lewis, Morgan, Raleigh and Wetzel counties. Court administrators chose sites that would prevent West Virginians from having to drive more than 90 minutes to argue an appeal before the court, Wooten said.
Mock-ups of how the satellite courtrooms will be set up were part of the ceremony and planning process Thursday. Each satellite courtroom will have at least two tables and a podium that stand before a television where they will be able to see the three judges. A camera will allow the judges to observe proceedings in the satellite courtrooms.
There still was work to do on those courtrooms, the justices said Thursday. Some of the courthouse spaces were being remodeled and updated to accommodate the technology for the court, and furniture was set to be delivered from Herbert Hoover High School, where career and technical students built benches, tables and other furniture after placing a winning bid with the state.
“At this point, we have worked hard picking out carpet and curtains and furniture,” Lorensen said. “We are looking forward to actually receiving our first case and working together on it.”