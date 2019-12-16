Jury convicts man who escaped WV jail and tried to cross Rio Grande

An Ohio man who walked out of South Central Regional Jail in 2017 and was caught trying to cross the Rio Grande a few days later was convicted of escape on Monday.
Todd Wayne Boyes, 46, was convicted at the end of a trial that took about a day. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 22.
Jurors began deliberating around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Five hours later, Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman read the jury an Allen charge, which instructs a deadlocked jury to keep trying to reach a verdict.
Half an hour later, around 4 p.m., jurors returned with their guilty verdict.
Boyes was at South Central Regional Jail because he’d pleaded guilty to three charges: fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing causing bodily injury and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested in February after he armed himself with an AR-15 rifle, stole several cars and then led police in Kanawha County on a high-speed chase, ramming at least one police car and injuring the officer inside.
Boyes was originally charged with attempted murder, but prosecutors dropped that charge as part of a plea deal. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 27, 2017 — two days after he walked out of the jail.
When he left the jail, around 5:50 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, Boyes was wearing jail-issued khaki pants, a dark pullover and a pair of glasses, according to evidence presented during the trial.
Boyes walked through an unlocked door in his cell block and down a hallway. A corrections officer allowed him through a locked gate before he walked out of the jail.
Four days later, Boyes was apprehended in Laredo, Texas, trying to cross the Rio Grande.
Kanawha assistant prosecutors J.C. MacCallum and Jonathan Calhoun told jurors that even if Boyes walked out of jail because of an error or negligence by a corrections officer, he knew he was supposed to still be in jail.
“When someone’s released from the jail, they don’t put on street clothes,” MacCallum said. “They don’t disguise themselves. They don’t rush down some stairs without a court order and walk out the front door. That’s not how you leave the jail as an inmate.
“That is how you leave the jail if you’re escaping, if you’re trying to evade being caught.”
Defense lawyer Michael Payne said other inmates who are released by mistakes, usually because of paperwork errors, aren’t charged with escape.
“The state’s in a situation where they need you to place the blame on Todd Boyes — let them off the hook for having a jail where doors are allowed to be open, people are allowed to walk around freely, the phones aren’t working, people are put in charge of central — which is basically the nerve system of the jail — that have only worked in the jail one time before,” Payne said. “The state needs you to let them off the hook and blame Todd Boyes for this and say he escaped instead of he was accidentally released.”
Guards didn’t notice Boyes was missing from the jail until more than 36 hours had passed.
Jonathan Vandale, a corrections officer at South Central Regional Jail, testified he realized Boyes wasn’t in the jail during the first inmate count of his shift beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2017.
Vandale, who was not on duty the previous two days, testified that inmates would have been counted four times between his count and when Boyes escaped.
Another corrections officer, Pam McNeely, testified she opened the final gate for Boyes to leave the jail.
McNeely usually worked at Southwestern Regional Jail, but testified she was working at South Central that morning because that jail was short-staffed. She said she wasn’t familiar with inmates and others at South Central, and Boyes wasn’t wearing an orange or khaki inmate jumpsuit.
In December 2017, McNeely was suspended from her job and charged with a misdemeanor regarding the escape. She testified during Boyes’ trial that her job was restored after a grievance hearing, and the charge against her was dropped in March 2018.
Two other corrections officers, Allison Taylor Bryant and Jordan Levi Toler, were charged with permitting Boyes’ escape. Bryant, the officer in charge of Boyes’ cell block, allegedly didn’t make sure the door to the block was closed, allowing Boyes to walk out, according to the criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court. She also didn’t tell any other jail employees that Boyes had walked out, according to the criminal complaint.
Toler was set to take Boyes for a medical exam later on the day Boyes walked out. When Boyes didn’t show, Toler wrote that Boyes had refused treatment, according to media reports at the time.
Bryant and Toler went through a pre-trial diversion program and charges against them were dropped after they completed the program.
Boyes’ mother, Robin Helton, was also charged with felony escape after she allegedly picked her son up at the Wal-Mart at Southridge Centre, near the jail, and drove him to Texas. That charge was dropped.
After Boyes was recaptured, Kaufman sentenced him to between five and 20 years in prison on the original charges against him, the maximum sentence allowed for those crimes.