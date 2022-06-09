Jury deliberations are expected to continue Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston police officer.
Joshua Phillips, 39, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Patrolman Cassie Johnson. He’s also charged with possession with intent to deliver the medication Klonopin.
On Thursday, the fifth day of Phillips’ jury trial, Kanawha County prosecutors called their final witness, Dr. Allen Mock, a forensic pathologist and West Virginia’s chief medical examiner. Mock, who performed Johnson’s autopsy, determined her death to be a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound.
The state and the defense rested their cases Thursday morning.
After jury instructions and closing arguments, the jury began deliberations around 3:30 p.m. and was dismissed for the evening at about 5:30 p.m.
During closing arguments Thursday, defense attorney Ronni Sheets argued that prosecutors have not presented evidence to support Phillips being charged with possession of Klonopin with intent to deliver. Phillips used drugs, she said, but there’s no evidence to suggest he sold them. She asked the jury to return a verdict convicting Phillips of simple possession of Klonopin.
Sheets said in the same way prosecutors “overcharged” Phillips with intent to deliver Klonopin, they overcharged him with first-degree murder.
While defense attorneys have said Phillips shot Johnson during an altercation as she responded to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020, Sheets argued that Phillips did not plan to kill Johnson. She pointed to body camera footage she says illustrates that Phillips was scared during the altercation with Johnson that led to the shooting.
At one point, Phillips is heard telling the officer to turn on her “GoPro,” an apparent reference to her body camera. Johnson can be heard saying that the camera has been on.
“He’s scared. You can hear it in his voice,” Sheets said. “He’s saying he thinks she’s going to shoot him and he asks her to turn her bodycam on. You’re not planning and premediating to kill a police officer if you’re asking them to turn their bodycam on.”
At another point in the video, Phillips can be heard saying, “I can’t go up there, they’ve got COVID-19 up there.”
“He doesn’t want to go up to the jail, there’s a bad outbreak of COVID at the jail. Certainly no vaccines back then,” Sheets said.
During the state’s closing arguments, Assistant Prosecutor Michele Drummond argued that Phillips was not acting in self-defense when he shot Phillips.
“In order for it to be self-defense, the defendant cannot have been the aggressor on that day,” she said. “I submit to you that’s exactly what he was. Again, Officer Johnson had every reason, based on everything she encountered over there, to stop him, to talk with him and then, when he began reaching into his car, reaching into his pockets, for officer safety, she could and did try to cuff him at that point.
“The defendant was the aggressor and, because of that, he has no right to employ deadly force, which is exactly what he did.”
Drummond said Phillips was not in fear during the shooting.
“The person who was in fear, and again you’ll be able to see the pictures,” she said. “You look at [Johnson’s] face when she knows she doesn’t have her access to her gun because he’s keeping her from it ... he’s being forceful with her. She is the one who was trying to protect herself, trying to save her life. Not this defendant, and there’s no reason for you, under the instructions ... , to find that he was reasonably acting in self-defense. Rather, he committed first-degree murder.”