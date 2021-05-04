The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Drennen Trial
Joshua Drennen, 28, of Clendenin, is led into the courtroom by a bailiff on Monday. Drennan is facing a murder charge in the death of 77-year-old Barbara Steele, and various other charges for an alleged crime spree on Charleston’s West Side.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A jury on Tuesday recommended no mercy in sentencing be given to the Clendenin man convicted Monday in a February 2020 murder and subsequent crime spree.

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 28, will spend the rest of his life in prison after jurors recommended to Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey that Drennen should never be eligible for parole after he is sentenced to prison. Bailey scheduled Drennen’s sentencing hearing for 11 a.m. June 24.

The Kanawha Circuit Court jury on Monday afternoon convicted Drennen on charges of murder, petit larceny, first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted first-degree robbery and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Drennen murdered Barbara Steele, 77, of Charleston, inside of her home in the 600 block of Georgia Street on the city’s West Side. Drennen wreaked havoc in the neighborhood following the murder by carjacking and attacking a woman, attempting to carjack another man, then hitting a Charleston police officer over the head with an antique iron.

Drennen will remain in South Central Regional Jail until his sentencing.

