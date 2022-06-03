Joshua Phillips (seated) talks with defense attorney John Sullivan during what was planned to be the start of jury selection in his trial in March. Jury selection began again this week and will continue Monday. Phillips is accused of killing Patrolman Cassie Johnson in 2020.
Jury selection is expected to continue Monday in the trial of a man accused of in the shooting death of a Charleston police officer.
Joshua Phillips is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Johnson was shot while responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020. She died two days later in a Charleston hospital.
Attorneys for Phillips have asked Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey to move the trial out of the county, arguing that news coverage of the case has made it impossible for Phillips to get a fair trial here.
Bailey has held off deciding on Phillips’ change of venue motion. She instead decided to go ahead with preliminary questioning of potential jurors in hopes of finding enough impartial people to serve for the case.
The trial initially had been planned for March, but Bailey rescheduled it because of a lack of available jurors.
This time around, the court tried to summon a larger jury pool of 1,000 people specifically for Phillips’ case. About 700 people responded to the court, and several of them asked to be excused from jury duty.
More than 100 prospective jurors were expected to report to Bailey’s courtroom beginning Thursday for voir dire, a part of the jury selection process in which the judge and attorneys ask questions of prospective jurors to determine if they’re suitable to serve.
Friday afternoon, the judge and attorneys began questioning 23 potential jurors.
In the courtroom, jurors got an overview of the circumstances in the case. They were questioned about their prior knowledge and media consumption about the case, and about potential biases for or against the defendant and victim in the case.
“We just ask that you speak the truth about your life and the things that you bring to the table,” Bailey told prospective jurors. “You’re all here from different backgrounds, different experiences, different types of families, education, work, children, families, all of that, and life experiences. So, we just ask you to answer the questions based on how you feel. There really aren’t right or wrong answers.”
After questions in the open courtroom, the questioning of individual prospective jurors continued in the jury room, outside Bailey’s courtroom.
Defense attorney Ronni Sheets told prospective jurors the trial is expected to go through the end of next week and possibly continue the week after that.