Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of two circuit court judges Wednesday.
Stephanie Abraham was appointed to the 13th Judicial Circuit in Kanawha County. She is the wife of Justice’s current chief of staff, Brian Abraham. Justice announced the appointment during a virtual administration briefing Wednesday at the West Virginia Capitol, but he did not mention that Abraham is married to his chief of staff until asked by reporters.
“Whether she’s the wife of my chief of staff or whomever it may be, we’re not going to penalize a great candidate and somebody who’s as qualified as she is,” Justice said. “Her career speaks for itself, and she is a great woman who has done great work. And she’ll continue to do exactly that.”
Stephanie Abraham fills the seat vacated by Judge Duke Bloom, who retired from the bench effective June 30.
Abraham has served as an attorney for the West Virginia Department of Education, and her social media accounts list her as legal counsel for the state Board of Education.
She also was a law clerk for the West Virginia Supreme Court and an instructor of business at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where she also served on the board of governors.
“She’s done a lot of great work in education, in a lot of different areas. Without question, she’s a true Christian and a mother of two, and a small-business owner,” Justice said.
Abraham will serve the remainder of Bloom's term, which expires at the end of next year. She was one of 12 applicants for the position. Among the other applicants were Kevin Baker, attorney for the city of Charleston; Kanawha Family Court Judges Jim Douglas and Brittany Ranson Stonestreet; Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutors Adam Petry and Jennifer Dowdy Gordon; and Anne Charnock, a former Charleston municipal judge.
Justice also named Michael Asbury a judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit, covering Braxton, Clay, Gilmer and Webster counties. He replaces Richard A. Facemire, who retired from the bench on June 30.
“Michael is a family guy and everything. He’s absolutely very proud of his involvement with the church and community,” Justice said.
