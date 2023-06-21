Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Debt owed

Coal companies in Gov. Jim Justice's family business empire must pay over $400,000 in delinquent mine safety fine debt in 10 days, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family must pay more than $400,000 in mine safety fine debt within 10 days, a federal judge has ruled.

The order from U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia Judge Michael Urbanski on Tuesday comes after Department of Justice attorneys said Gov. Justice’s coal companies failed to pay monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments for February through May.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

