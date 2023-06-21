Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family must pay more than $400,000 in mine safety fine debt within 10 days, a federal judge has ruled.
The order from U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia Judge Michael Urbanski on Tuesday comes after Department of Justice attorneys said Gov. Justice’s coal companies failed to pay monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments for February through May.
The attorneys told the federal court in Virginia the Justice coal companies failed to make the payments or indicate why they couldn’t comply with a judgment ordering those payments even after federal authorities informed them of past due amounts 10 times from February through May.
In April 2020, 23 Justice coal companies consented to a payment plan mandating they pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia found that the companies failed to pay or contest penalties for nearly 2,300 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from May 2014 to May 2019.
Monthly payments of $102,442 are due on the first day of each month until the debt is paid in full.
Urbanski’s order came the same day as Justice urged the media to back off coverage of his family’s business woes during an administration briefing.
“Absolutely, our companies and our family will always meet our obligations and do what’s right,” Justice said. “At the end of the day, see where it comes out.”
The Department of Justice last month sued 13 Justice family-controlled companies and Justice’s son, Jay Justice, saying they haven’t paid more than $5 million in penalties assessed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia said the companies and Jay Justice failed to pay uncontested penalties after being cited for more than 130 violations from 2018 to 2022. The Justice Department estimated penalties and reclamation fees, interest and administrative expenses owed total roughly $7.6 million.
The feds say the violations posed health and safety risks to the public and the environment.
Without evidence, Justice suggested the Biden administration had “weaponized” the Department of Justice by bringing the lawsuit, asserting the lawsuit was filed to try to keep him from winning the Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., up for grabs in 2024.
When asked to comment, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh declined through a spokesperson, saying the Department of Justice would speak through its court filings.
Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement spokesperson Judith LaVoie declined to comment, citing the litigation.
Justice said he would be key to flipping the Senate from Democratic to Republican control during the briefing, five minutes after saying his “entire focus” will “continue to be” on the governorship.
Justice also cited his Senate candidacy in an argument rejected by a federal judge Tuesday that he shouldn’t have to turn over financial information in a case in which a coal marketer says he and two of his coal companies haven’t paid a $1.9 million debt.
The coal marketing firm, Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources, has asked for information including all financial institutions at which Justice has accounts, each account’s current balance and the amount in each at the time of the March 2021 judgment, all Justice’s income sources since 2018 and all tax returns filed by or for Justice since tax year 2018.
A federal court found in 2021 a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement with Xcoal.
Justice pledged to put his adult children, James C. “Jay” Justice and Jillean L. Justice, in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Term limited as governor, Justice announced his Senate candidacy on April 27, his 72nd birthday.
Justice said a 2018 order designed to keep certain records confidential in the case wasn’t sufficiently protective given interest in his financial records amid his Senate run.
In his rejection of that request, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Judge Leonard Stark noted the protective order had been in place for five years of Justice’s governorship and said no evidence had been presented to support Justice counsel John Sensing’s speculation that production of electronic materials in response to Xcoal’s request would result in hacking.
A 2019 Forbes magazine feature focused on Justice’s business practices included a headline describing Justice as a “deadbeat billionaire.”
Retired miners and the United Mine Workers union have said the Justice family coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised prescription drug coverage intermittently in recent years, causing miners and their dependents to pay out of pocket for or go without critical drugs.
In April, a federal court affirmed another court’s decision that Justice’s companies can’t get out of paying $2.54 million in environmental penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee regulators.
