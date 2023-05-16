Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family are disputing a Virginia bank’s attempt to collect more than $300 million in unpaid debt.

Justice, who recently announced a run for the U.S. Senate, and his family’s holdings have an ongoing dispute with Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust over the debt, plus attorney fees and court costs, which came due in April, according to court documents.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

