Companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family are disputing a Virginia bank’s attempt to collect more than $300 million in unpaid debt.
Justice, who recently announced a run for the U.S. Senate, and his family’s holdings have an ongoing dispute with Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust over the debt, plus attorney fees and court costs, which came due in April, according to court documents.
Once a “lifetime financial partner” with the Justice family, the relationship between Carter Bank and the Justices soured in 2017, after the death of the bank’s founder, Worth Carter, who was a friend of the governor.
The Justices sued the bank, alleging that its executives began making “unfair changes” to the terms of its loans to the Justice businesses and ignored attempts by the family to communicate with the bank, according to Gazette-Mail reporting at the time.
In 2021, both sides reached an agreement whereby Carter restructured the loans and allowed the Justice family more time to pay off the debt.
However, last month, the bank filed confessions of judgment against Justice, his wife, Cathy, and their son, James “Jay” Justice III, who is the executive of many of the family’s companies. Confessions of judgment are legal agreements signed by borrowers that, in the instance of nonpayment, allow creditors to obtain a judgment without advance notice to the debtor or a court hearing.
In response, Jay Justice issued a news release on April 21 outlining the lending dispute and accusing the bank of “predatory behavior.” As a result of the news release, the bank sought, and a Martinsville circuit judge issued, an injunction against Jay Justice prohibiting him from discussing details of the case.
On Friday, Justice family attorneys filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing that Carter Bank violated the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and breached contractual obligations and fiduciary duties to the companies, as well as interfered with the companies’ business expectancy and relationships with other lenders, according to the filing.
The court filing also states that Carter owes the Justice family far more in damages than the amount of the confessed judgment and demands the opportunity to present a defense at trial.
“Confessed judgments are one of the ‘harshest legal tactics’ available to creditors, as such provisions waive a party’s right to notice and opportunity to be heard as dictated by the Fourteenth Amendment,” Justice’s attorneys wrote in the filing.
Eleven Justice family businesses are involved in the case, including The Greenbrier Hotel Corp. and Greenbrier-related sports and recreation entities.
The dispute is one of several for the Justice family, which has a long history of nonpayment of debts.
In March, Citizens Bank of West Virginia Inc. filed a suggestee execution, to garnish Justice’s wages and salary as governor to pay a debt that, with interest and fees, totals more than $861,000.
In June 2022, Bluestone Resources Inc., a coal holding controlled by Justice’s family, reached a nine-digit settlement agreement with Credit Suisse Asset Management by agreeing to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments to cover $850 million in outstanding debt.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive