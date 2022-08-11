Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With regional jails over capacity and staffing for correctional officers well below capacity, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on staffing in West Virginia's jails and correctional facilities Thursday.

Justice used his authority under the state of emergency to have the West Virginia National Guard supply Guard members to staff the facilities.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

