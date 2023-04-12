Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice said on Wednesday he is satisfied with the pace of changes being made at the West Virginia State Police.

Last month, ongoing allegations of wrongdoing culminated in the forced resignation of former superintendent Jan Cahill and the reassignment of two majors who held top positions within the administration of the department.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

