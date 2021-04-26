Gov. Jim Justice on Monday appointed Kanawha Family Court Judge Kenneth Ballard to temporarily replace outgoing Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.
Ballard has served as a Kanawha County Family Court judge since 2009. He was the Kanawha County Juvenile Drug Court judge from 2011 to 2018, and served as the county’s mental hygiene commissioner from 2007 to 2009.
“I am truly honored by Gov. Justice’s appointment of me to Judge Tod Kaufman’s former position,” Ballard said in a news release Monday. “I want to thank Judge Kaufman for his countless years of service, and I will strive to continue his distinguished legacy for the citizens of Kanawha County.”
Ballard graduated in 2001 from the David A. Clarke School of Law at the University of the District of Columbia. He is a 1997 graduate of Marshall University and has practiced law in West Virginia for 20 years.
“I am appreciative to the Judicial Vacancy Commission for selecting me for nomination,” Ballard said. “Finally, thank you to everyone who supported me through the appointment process.”
Ballard was one of 12 local attorneys who applied to replace Kaufman, 68, who submitted his resignation to Justice on March 8 after more than 32 years serving as circuit court judge.
In his free time, Ballard is a youth softball coach and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. He and his wife, Allison, reside in Charleston with their three children.