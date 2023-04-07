Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A teenager facing a murder charge is one of 65 defendants indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury this week.

Ja’Keith Kinnell, 17, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a news release Thursday from Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

