A teenager facing a murder charge is one of 65 defendants indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury this week.
Ja’Keith Kinnell, 17, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a news release Thursday from Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller.
According to his indictment, Kinnell, also known as “Mob Jay” is charged in the death of James A. Hambrick.
Hambrick, 42, died after being shot Aug. 6 at the intersection of Sixth Street and Hunt Avenue on the West Side. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The Charleston Police Department announced Aug. 10 they had charged a juvenile with first-degree murder in Hambrick’s death. It’s not clear when Kinnell’s case was transferred to adult status or whether or not he has been arrested.
Kinnell will be arraigned at 9 a.m. May 4 in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster.
Indictments are accusations and defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Also among the indictments:
Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder. Charleston Police say she stabbed to death Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, on Jan. 5 in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in the West Side hills.
Wymer had a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and the two women were in an “ongoing argument,” a criminal complaint said.
Wymer will be arraigned at 9 a.m. April 17 before Judge Kenneth Ballard.
Tyran Gray, 26, of Detriot, and Cortini Ann Stovall, 27, of Charleston, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Norman Sweeney II on Sept. 9.
Sweeney was found with a gunshot wound to the face on a driveway in the 500 block of Wyoming Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Charleston Police Department. At the time of the shooting, Sweeney had been standing by his vehicle with his daughter, the complaint says.
Stories you might like
- Judge considers charging jail with contempt for delaying colostomy surgery
- Culvert blamed for Greenbrier Street flooding to be repaired, officials say
- 'I'd do it again:' State Capitol protester gets 25 hours of community service
- Bill removing civil liability for emergency response aid becomes law with Justice's signature
Gray also faces charges of use or presentment of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Police say detectives reviewed surveillance videos that show Gray getting into a vehicle about 10 minutes before the shooting.
The vehicle is then seen driving away from the scene of the shooting moments after it occurred, police say.
Police located the vehicle and Stovall at a car rental business while she was renewing her rental agreement, according to the complaint.
Detectives used a search warrant to search Stovall’s phone and found messages on Stovall’s cellphone that contain information about her knowledge and involvement of the homicide, the complaint said.
Messages included that Sweeney and some “dope feins” stole a package, that they had found Sweeney and that Gray would “walk em down,” an apparent reference to killing him, and another message in which Stovall is asked what money she is picking up and replies “I guess for doing ole buddy.”
Gray and Stovall will be arraigned in front of Judge Carrie Webster at 9 a.m. May 4.
Andrew Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, is charged with DUI causing death, negligent homicide and DUI causing serious bodily injury.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Wyrick admitted to deputies to “hitting a Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC” cartridge several times about 30-45 minutes before a vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision that killed two women.
In a news release at the time, the sheriff’s office said his Ford F-150 pickup truck on MacCorkle Avenue near Winfield Road west of St. Albans on Oct. 22 when he crossed the center line striking a Chevrolet Equinox.
Two women were killed and adult and child were injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
Wyrick will be arraigned before Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers at 1:30 p.m. April 13.