Kanawha City student hospitalized after episode on bus

A Kanawha City Elementary student was hospitalized Wednesday morning, though officials haven’t provided many details.
Around 8 a.m., Charleston police and firefighters “responded to Kanawha City Elementary for an unresponsive 8-year-old on a school bus,” Charleston Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett wrote in a news release.
“The child suffered a medical episode and was transported to a local hospital,” Hazelett wrote. “No further information [is] being released because of the patient being a juvenile.”
A Kanawha County Metro 911 supervisor said an employee at the school reported that a student might have overdosed.
Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges said the child “was stable when we had him.” Hodges said he didn’t know the child’s condition as of early Wednesday afternoon.
He also said firefighters treated the student at the school, not on a bus. He said police are investigating and were going to reach out to Child Protective Services.