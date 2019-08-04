Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Kanawha County grand jury hands up indictments against 55

A Kanawha County grand jury on Thursday handed up indictments against 55 people, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. 

The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty. 

Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26

Roy Justin Griffith, 35, of Charleston, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; John Preston Keiffer III, 69, of Dunbar, displaying obscene matter to a minor, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and indecent exposure; Johnathan A. McClung, 19, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Javon J. Smith, 27, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Tanisha Spaulding, 21, of Chesapeake, conspiracy and drug charges; George L. Henderson IV, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; Rachel Streater, 30, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, child neglect creating risk of substantial injury or death; Mark Anthony Workman Jr., 22, of Cross Lanes, first degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony. 

Judge Charles King, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Gerard Malcolm Maxwell, 33, of Rand, murder, persons prohibited from possession of a firearm and domestic battery; Alaphia A. Chandler, 20, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, possession of a firearm by an underage defendant; Jonathan Charles Cochran, 28, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and possession of a stolen vehicle; Shirley L. Conley, 29, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Michael Anthony Duff, 51, of Dawes, burglary, first degree arson and cruelty to animals; Greyson Paul Gard, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, possession of a stolen vehicle; Johnathan R. McBrayer, 29, of Charlton Heights, conspiracy, drug charges and child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Frank E. Miller, 45, of Hernshaw, failure to register as a sex offender; Steven M. Nowlin, 40, of Oak Hill, second offense DUI and third offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Damani K. Porter, 24, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearms; Katherine O. Seabolt, 33, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christopher M. Seabolt, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Joseph Keith Sneed, 24, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle and escape; Kendrick David Summers, 29, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, third degree arson and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Judge Duke Bloom, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14

Christopher Scott Adkins, 42, of Raleigh, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device and second offense failure to register as a sex offender; Raven James Dotson Jr., 37, of Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Paul William Davis, 47, of Hometown, child abuse causing bodily injury and domestic battery; Jeffrey B. Fields, 47, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Gerald D. Johnson, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Nicholas N. Neophytou, 32, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and DUI; Anthony F. White, 44, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges. 

Judge Tod Kaufman, 1 p.m. Aug. 23

Jeffrey Adam Wentz, 32, of Belle, murder; Logan Stephen Carnes, 24, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Forest Nathan Goldsburg, 28, of Glasgow, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Rachel Hensley, 41, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; James Thompson, 41, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; Shannon Lucis Mealer, 41, of Charleston, strangulation, malicious wounding and domestic battery; Robin Marie Ward, 39, of St. Albans, forgery and uttering, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing causing bodily injury and attempted uttering; Tevin Christopher Williams, 25, of Rand, conspiracy, drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle; James G. Brookover, 42, of Huntington, conspiracy and drug charges. 

Judge Tera Salango, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16

Mark A. Bolling, 52, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Brian D. Chandler, 37, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, attempted drug charges, possession of a stolen vehicle and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Tre'Quan D. Chandler, 18, of Dunbar, possession of a stolen vehicle; Zachary Wyatt Gibson, 25, of Alum Creek, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Michael Glen Leonard, 35, of Charleston, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Denver Adam Shaffer, 19, of Charleston, breaking and entering; Bryant L. Williams, 41, of Detroit, conspiracy and drug charges; Jerry Matthew Withrow, 50, of Charleston, third offense domestic battery; Travis D. Woods, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges. 

Judge Joanna Tabit, 2 p.m. Aug. 21

Andrea Renee Kerns, 33, of Handley, burglary and petit larceny; Kenneth Wayne Smith, 37, of Charleston, burglary and battery. 

Judge Carrie Webster, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13

Ernest Lee Alexander III, 34, of Dunbar, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession of a stolen vehicle, petit larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property, fleeing on foot and forgery and uttering; Samuel Dylen Harvey, 20, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny; Waylon D. Hunt, 47, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Marquez D. McGhee, 26, of Cross Lanes, conspiracy and drug charges; Malik D. Broadnax, 22, of Detroit, conspiracy and drug charges; Terrell D. Montaie, 36, of Cross Lanes, conspiracy, drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

 

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, August 4, 2019

Boyles, Garrett - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Casto, Gregory - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Fletcher, Deidra - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Nitro.

Hilbert, Thomas - 1 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Jones Sr., Ronald - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Litton, Marjorie - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Markham, Kenneth - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Meier, Daniel - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Starcher, Vivian - 1:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Walker, Deema - 1 p.m., Hickory Grove Church, Kenna.