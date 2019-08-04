Kanawha County grand jury hands up indictments against 55

A Kanawha County grand jury on Thursday handed up indictments against 55 people, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26
Roy Justin Griffith, 35, of Charleston, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; John Preston Keiffer III, 69, of Dunbar, displaying obscene matter to a minor, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and indecent exposure; Johnathan A. McClung, 19, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Javon J. Smith, 27, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Tanisha Spaulding, 21, of Chesapeake, conspiracy and drug charges; George L. Henderson IV, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; Rachel Streater, 30, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, child neglect creating risk of substantial injury or death; Mark Anthony Workman Jr., 22, of Cross Lanes, first degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony.
Judge Charles King, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12
Gerard Malcolm Maxwell, 33, of Rand, murder, persons prohibited from possession of a firearm and domestic battery; Alaphia A. Chandler, 20, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, possession of a firearm by an underage defendant; Jonathan Charles Cochran, 28, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and possession of a stolen vehicle; Shirley L. Conley, 29, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Michael Anthony Duff, 51, of Dawes, burglary, first degree arson and cruelty to animals; Greyson Paul Gard, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, possession of a stolen vehicle; Johnathan R. McBrayer, 29, of Charlton Heights, conspiracy, drug charges and child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Frank E. Miller, 45, of Hernshaw, failure to register as a sex offender; Steven M. Nowlin, 40, of Oak Hill, second offense DUI and third offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Damani K. Porter, 24, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearms; Katherine O. Seabolt, 33, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christopher M. Seabolt, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Joseph Keith Sneed, 24, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle and escape; Kendrick David Summers, 29, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, third degree arson and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
Judge Duke Bloom, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14
Christopher Scott Adkins, 42, of Raleigh, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device and second offense failure to register as a sex offender; Raven James Dotson Jr., 37, of Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Paul William Davis, 47, of Hometown, child abuse causing bodily injury and domestic battery; Jeffrey B. Fields, 47, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Gerald D. Johnson, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Nicholas N. Neophytou, 32, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and DUI; Anthony F. White, 44, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges.
Judge Tod Kaufman, 1 p.m. Aug. 23
Jeffrey Adam Wentz, 32, of Belle, murder; Logan Stephen Carnes, 24, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Forest Nathan Goldsburg, 28, of Glasgow, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Rachel Hensley, 41, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; James Thompson, 41, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; Shannon Lucis Mealer, 41, of Charleston, strangulation, malicious wounding and domestic battery; Robin Marie Ward, 39, of St. Albans, forgery and uttering, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing causing bodily injury and attempted uttering; Tevin Christopher Williams, 25, of Rand, conspiracy, drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle; James G. Brookover, 42, of Huntington, conspiracy and drug charges.
Judge Tera Salango, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16
Mark A. Bolling, 52, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Brian D. Chandler, 37, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, attempted drug charges, possession of a stolen vehicle and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Tre'Quan D. Chandler, 18, of Dunbar, possession of a stolen vehicle; Zachary Wyatt Gibson, 25, of Alum Creek, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Michael Glen Leonard, 35, of Charleston, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Denver Adam Shaffer, 19, of Charleston, breaking and entering; Bryant L. Williams, 41, of Detroit, conspiracy and drug charges; Jerry Matthew Withrow, 50, of Charleston, third offense domestic battery; Travis D. Woods, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges.
Judge Joanna Tabit, 2 p.m. Aug. 21
Andrea Renee Kerns, 33, of Handley, burglary and petit larceny; Kenneth Wayne Smith, 37, of Charleston, burglary and battery.
Judge Carrie Webster, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13
Ernest Lee Alexander III, 34, of Dunbar, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession of a stolen vehicle, petit larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property, fleeing on foot and forgery and uttering; Samuel Dylen Harvey, 20, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny; Waylon D. Hunt, 47, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Marquez D. McGhee, 26, of Cross Lanes, conspiracy and drug charges; Malik D. Broadnax, 22, of Detroit, conspiracy and drug charges; Terrell D. Montaie, 36, of Cross Lanes, conspiracy, drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.