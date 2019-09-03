Kanawha County man arrested after man found shot to death

A Blount man was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday after a man was found shot dead in his Campbells Creek area home.
Terry Wayne Kirby, 63, was arraigned Tuesday evening in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
Kanawha sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Hunter Road to investigate a shooting. Deputies found Glen McClure dead inside his home with a gunshot to his head, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
Michelle McClure, the victim’s wife, told deputies she’d been in another part of the house when she heard two men arguing loudly, the complaint states. Then she heard a single gunshot followed by two more.
She told deputies she saw Kirby, also known as “Doc,” leaving in a gold GMC Yukon SUV with two men, according to the complaint. Michelle McClure said she believed the argument was over the $500 Kirby had loaned her on Friday, deputies wrote.
Deputies found the SUV, with Kirby behind the wheel, a short time later in a mobile home park. Detectives saw what they suspected to be blood on his western-style boots when he got out of the vehicle, the complaint states.
A man, identified as Euan Sigmon Jr., told deputies that Kirby had picked him up and taken him to a nearby store. Sigmon said Kirby showed him a 9 mm handgun and asked if he knew anyone who wanted to buy a gun, according to the complaint. Sigmon said he didn’t buy the gun and told deputies he thought it was still in the SUV.
Randy Elswick, one of the men Michelle McClure told deputies she saw leaving her home with Kirby, told deputies he went with Kirby and another man to McClure’s home. Elswick said he saw Kirby get out of the SUV, tuck a handgun into his waistband and return a short time later, but did not hear any gunshots, the complaint states.
Kirby is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.