A Kanawha County man will spend 10 years in prison for the shooting death of his brother two years ago.
Holdon Burdette, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in the death of Joshua Burdette.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit sentenced Burdette to 10 years in prison, said Kanawha County assistant prosecutor Jennifer Crane.
The man had previously undergone a competency evaluation and Tabit said he was found competent to stand trial during a hearing earlier this year.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Burdette’s father, Markis Burdette, called 911 on March 1, 2021 to report he had found Joshua Burdette cold to the touch with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in his house.
The two brothers had been fighting before the shooting, Markis Burdette told dispatchers.
The man also told officers Holdon Burdette had been recently treated for mental health issues and had previously brandished a handgun and pointed it at Joshua weeks before, according to the criminal complaint.
Markis Burdette told officers Joshua Burdette called him around 6 p.m. that day saying he believed Holdon had a firearm and he wanted it taken away from him due to “mental issues,” the complaint says.
Investigators learned Holdon Burdette went next door to the home of his grandmother around 7:30 p.m. on the date of the shooting. A handgun matching the shell casings found near Joshua Burdette’s body was found hidden behind a cabinet in an area of the home where Holdon Burdette had been, according to the complaint.
