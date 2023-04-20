Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha County man will spend 10 years in prison for the shooting death of his brother two years ago.

Holdon Burdette, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in the death of Joshua Burdette.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

