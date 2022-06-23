An Elkivew man pleaded guilty Thursday in the 2018 death of his jail cellmate.
During a virtual hearing in front of Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, Nathan Smith, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Jeffrey Craig.
Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Michele Drummond said that, had Smith stood trial, the state would have presented evidence that on Sept. 3, 2018, at South Central Regional Jail, corrections officers alerted West Virginia State Police to finding Craig deceased. In an interview with police, Smith admitted to hitting Craig in the head, causing his head to hit a wall, she said.
The man was found slumped along the wall. The state medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt force injuries, Drummond said.
At the time of Craig’s death, Smith had been charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, according to court records.
Smith had been charged with first-degree murder in Craig's death.
Smith accepted a binding plea agreement. In exchange for Smith pleading guilty to second-degree murder, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 18 years in prison. The sentence would run concurrently to a sentence he’s currently serving.
Bailey scheduled sentencing for Aug. 9.
