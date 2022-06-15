A Kanawha County man convicted of murder earlier this year is asking a judge for a new trial.
Gerard Maxwell was convicted in January of first-degree murder, domestic battery and illegally possessing a firearm for shooting and killing Marian Janyne Chapman, his ex-girlfriend. The shooting happened in January 2019 at a residence in Rand.
An attorney for Maxwell argued Wednesday the case should be retried in light of testimony from a witness, Bernard Johnson, who gave a statement March 8, about three months after Maxwell’s bench trial.
“This motion is brought because we’re seeking justice,” Dan Holstein, an attorney for Maxwell, told Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard Wednesday. “Justice includes fairness ... Now you have an eyewitness who comes forward that saw not just one or two shots, but an eyewitness who saw the entire event. How could we not in good conscience afford that evidence to be heard at a new trial?”
According to Holstein’s motion, in an interview recorded at South Central Regional Jail, Johnson said he witnessed the shooting from the roadway. He said Chapman first shot Maxwell in the stomach and then slumped over. Then, Johnson said, a “skinny Black guy” produced a handgun and returned several shots at Chapman, according to the motion.
In a response to the defense’s motion, Kanawha County assistant prosecuting attorney J.C. MacCallum wrote that Johnson’s testimony is not newly discovered because the Johnson originally declined to provide the state with a statement.
McCallum argued Wednesday that if the judge allowed a new trial in Maxwell’s case based on Johnson’s testimony, “we’ll never reach finality in any case.”
“Every case going forward, every friend, every cousin, any willing person who wants to come forward and say, ‘Hey, I just happened to be walking by the scene and I saw’ fill in the blank,” he said, “if the system allows that to happen, then we will never reach the end of a trial.”
In his statement to Holstein, Johnson noted that Maxwell is his cousin. The two have been incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail at the same time, according to MacCallum’s response to the motion.
Holstein said the two were being held in separate areas of the jail.
MacCallum also argued that the contents of Johnson’s statement were not believable, unrealistic and improbable.
Ballard said he would rule on the motion in a “relatively short period of time.”
Maxwell’s sentencing has been tentatively scheduled for June 29.
