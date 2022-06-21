Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A Kanawha County woman accused of setting a February house fire that led to a man’s death has been indicted.

Patricia Kay White, 49, of Charleston, is charged with murder and first-degree arson in the death of 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge.

Rutledge was on the second floor of a vacant house at 5213 MacCorkle Avenue early on Feb. 1 when it burned, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, White set the fire inside the back door of the house after an argument with her husband, who had also been in the building but left prior to the fire.

White is scheduled to be arraigned in front of Judge Joanna Tabit in Kanawha County Circuit Court on July 7.

Recommended for you