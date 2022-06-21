Kanawha County woman indicted on arson, murder charges Staff reports Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email White Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Kanawha County woman accused of setting a February house fire that led to a man’s death has been indicted.Patricia Kay White, 49, of Charleston, is charged with murder and first-degree arson in the death of 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge.Rutledge was on the second floor of a vacant house at 5213 MacCorkle Avenue early on Feb. 1 when it burned, police say.According to a criminal complaint, White set the fire inside the back door of the house after an argument with her husband, who had also been in the building but left prior to the fire.White is scheduled to be arraigned in front of Judge Joanna Tabit in Kanawha County Circuit Court on July 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesCommunity, Mountaineer Montessori School students come together to paint Kanawha City muralFormer WV delegate faces prison time at sentencing this week for role in Jan. 6 riotsJim Douglas: Kanawha family judges, staff need better security (Opinion)Name change to reflect Boone County hospital’s growthDear Abby: Wife feels it's the end of the line with drunk husbandWoman, child drown in Kanawha River after vehicle rolls down Dunbar boat rampGroup alleges unconstitutional free speech restrictions at multiple WV colleges100 Greatest WVU men's players list reaches Nos. 71-75Federal work group looks for help in helping energy communities as key Supreme Court decision on executive authority loomsWine & Jazz Music Festival returns See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says