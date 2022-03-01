A Kanawha County grand jury on Friday handed up indictments against 49 people.
An indictment is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The full list of indictments is below:
Judge Jennifer Bailey, at 10 a.m. March 14, 2022:
George Leonard Barnes, 32, of Huntington, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, battery; Alexander Martel Brown, 39, of Charleston, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Carol Joyce Lake, 44, of Charleston, escape and petit larceny; Timothy Ray Sheppard, 30, of Summersville, grand larceny; Bobby Lee Sisk, 49, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and simple possession; Tara Nicole Phillips, 33, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and simple possession; Ronald Ray Young, 48, of Charleston, strangulation and third-offense domestic battery.
Judge Maryclaire Akers, at 3 p.m. March 23, 2022:
Justin Richard Connard, 41, of Charleston, fleeing while DUI, fleeing causing bodily injury, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and drug charges; Joshua Gagne, 46, of Kingsport, Tennessee, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and shoplifting; Jonathan Eugene Hall, 40, of Charleston, burglary and grand larceny; Emily Lee Kroesser, 33, of Charleston, third-offense shoplifting; Matthew David Richardson, 34, of Nitro, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing on foot; Jerome Saunders II, 43, of Charleston, drug charges and fleeing; Derek Lee Shafer, 41, of Amma, third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Alfred Clinton Toney, of Charleston, 51, breaking and entering, attempted petit larceny, attempted breaking and entering and battery.
Judge Duke Bloom, at 11 a.m. March 3, 2022:
William E. Akmal, Sr., 58, of Charleston, third-offense driving suspended revoked for DUI; James Roland Bowman, Jr., 29, of Nitro, second-degree sexual assault, malicious wounding and harassment; Maya Foree, 22, of Evington, Virginia, strangulation, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and obstructing an officer; Rex C. Jenkins, Jr., 29, of Southfield, Michigan, drug charges, simple possession, conspiracy, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing; Onkeese McGrew, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, drug charges, fleeing and conspiracy; Edward Dearing, 29, of Oak Park, Michigan, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing, obstructing and fleeing causing property damage; Christopher Michael Lake, 30, of St. Albans, burglary and petit larceny; Tyler Dante Leach, 22, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing causing bodily injury, fleeing while DUI, fleeing causing property damage and possession of a stolen vehicle; Dana M. Russell, 35, of Cross Lanes, failure to register as a sex offender.
Judge Kenneth Ballard, at 1 p.m. March 16, 2022:
Zachary R. Brown, of Ripley, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing while DUI; John William Clements, 43, of Charleston, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a fire arm; Phillip R. Mace II, 37, of Belle, drug charges and conspiracy; Susan Denise O’Neal, 44, of Belle, drug charges and conspiracy; John A. Beard, 46, of Belle, drug charges, conspiracy, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Christopher Adam Mullins, 35, of Clendenin, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and drug charges; Jessica Paula Norris, 38, of Charleston, drug charges and conspiracy; Bobby Joe Fisher, 32, of Charleston, drug charges and conspiracy.
Judge Tera Salango, at 10 a.m. March 22, 2022:
Ralph D. Bryant II, 50, of South Charleston, drug charges; Rede Carr Gutierrez, 27, of Charleston, second-offence failure to register as a sex offender; John David Keener II, of Charleston, 32, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Jamel Curtis McKelvey, 34, of Dunbar, drug charges, prohibited person carrying a concealed fire arm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Judge Joanna Tabit, at 10 a.m. March 11, 2022:
Michael Allan Dillion II, 41, of Nitro, displaying obscene matter to a minor; Kaleb B. Johnson, of Charleston, 27, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and shoplifting; Marvin Leonard Johnson, 56, of Charleston, drug charges; Patrick David Taylor, of Dunbar, 33, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Anthony Gabriel Verdoni, 35, of Charleston, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, drug charges, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Judge Carrie Webster, at 9 a.m. March 14, 2022:
Ernest Lee Alexander II, 37, of St. Albans, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession with intent to deliver an imitation controlled substance; Cody Michael Bonds, 29, of Gallagher, escape; Jacob Andrew Gray, 29, of Charleston, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Robert Alexander Hull, 63, of Cabin Creek, burglary, destruction of property and harassment; Matthew J. Kordusky, 34, of Charleston, possession with intent to deliver an imitation controlled substance; Donald Gene Pauley, Jr., 40, of Charleston, malicious wounding of an elderly person; Jokwin Rand Schoonover II, 43, of Spencer, first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, burglary, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Timothy Shane Smith, 31, of South Charleston, forgery and uttering of a public record, escape and shoplifting.