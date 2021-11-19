A Charleston man accused in the stabbing death of his fiancé and another charged in a deadly West Side shooting earlier this year are two of 62 people indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury, prosecuting attorney Charles Miller announced Friday.
Michael Fleming Jr., 38, of Charleston, was indicted for murder in the death of Virginia Bradford, 34. Bradford, Fleming’s fiancee, was found with stab wounds at a home on Sunset Drive in May, according to a criminal complaint. She was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.
Christopher Neil Smith, 33, of Charleston, was indicted for charges of murder, attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm in the late July shootings of Amanda Dawn Burdette, 35, and Jay Jerome Henry Jr., 30, both of Charleston. The shootings were reported at a home in the 800 block of Stockton Street.
Burdette died of her wounds at a hospital after the shooting.
Indictments are merely accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The full list of indictments is below:
Judge Jennifer Bailey, Dec. 2, 9:30 a.m.:
Michael Fleming Jr., 38, of Charleston, murder; Terrence Rajar Bonner, 26, of Charleston, drug charges, fleeing on foot, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Kenneth Wesley Booth Jr., 32, of Charleston, grand larceny; Cody Allen Fisher, 29, of Charleston, burglary and attempted grand larceny; James Cleo Harris II, 46, of St. Albans, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and petit larceny; Amy J. Alford, 48, of St. Albans, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and petit larceny; Jeremiah J. Jordan, 43, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Michael Earl Nicholson, 57, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Samuel Otis Rutledge, 50, of South Charleston, breaking and entering; Jeffrey P. Shinault, 37, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges and malicious wounding.
Judge Maryclaire Akers, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.:
Nancy J. Boggs, 66, of Charleston, battery and verbal abuse of a noncommunicative child; Arthur Dewayne Brooks, Jr., 41, of Charleston, grand larceny, burglary, breaking and entering; Rashid Xavier Dixon, 27, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Jesse Lee Estep, 67, of Gallagher, third and subsequent driving while impaired and third offense driving suspended and revoked for DUI; Spencer Gore, 32, of Pratt, destruction of property; Nathan Kyle Kee, 40, of Clendenin, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Scott Edward Hudson, 49, of St. Albans, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny; Mark Alan Luchkiw Jr., 38, of Charleston, third-offense shoplifting, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Darryl Rahmon Terry, 29, of Charleston, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Craig Edward McClung, 52, of Charleston, malicious wounding and domestic battery; Anthony E. Morgan II, 40, of St. Albans, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment, neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, attempted murder and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Terry Anthony Mullins, 49, of Charleston, breaking and entering, attempted grand larceny and transferring and receiving stolen property; John W. Terry, 40, of Charleston, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.
Judge Duke Bloom, Nov. 23, 11 a.m.:
Elvis Lee John, 42, of Charleston, grand larceny, third-offence driving suspended revoked for DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Evelyn Marie Lenard, 47, of South Charleston, conspiracy, financial exploitation of an elder person and fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Jerry Lee Lenard, 52, of South Charleston, conspiracy, financial exploitation of an elder person and fraud in connection with an access device; Orville Lee Petry, 42, of Chesapeake, conspiracy and drug charges; Riccardo M. Rothwell, 41, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; David Weaver, 40, of Charleston, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; James Kenneth White, 55, of Charleston, kidnapping, attempted murder and malicious wounding.
Judge Kenneth Ballard, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.:
Brandon Lee Meredith, 20, of Cross Lanes, terroristic threats and harassment; Stephanie N. Miller, 37, of Chesapeake, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, forgery and possession of stolen vehicle and grand larceny; Shanna N. Perdue, 36, of Winifrede, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Jessica Kristen Barker, 32, of Chesapeake, fraud and related activity in connection with an access; Christopher S. Shafer, 37, of Clendenin, conspiracy, drug charges and DUI; Anna Marie Sharp, 22, of Charleston, attempted murder and malicious wounding.
Judge Tera Salango, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.:
Kendrick Craig Conrad, 29, of Charleston, kidnapping, first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and assault during the commission of a felony; Eddie Gonzales, 47, of Reseda, California, conspiracy and drug charges; Millard Lee Patrick II, of La Vergne, Tennessee, transferring and receiving stolen property, bringing stolen property into another state and conspiring to bringing property into another state; Mindy Kay Turner, 51, of La Vergne, Tennessee, transferring and receiving stolen property, bringing stolen property into another state and conspiring to bringing property into another state; Tanner Paul Raines, 20, of Kenna, third-degree sexual assault; Ronnie Lee Withrow, 37, of St. Albans, transferring and receiving stolen property and obstructing an officer.
Judge Carrie L. Webster, Dec. 7, 1:30 p.m.:
Christopher Neil Smith, 33, of Charleston, murder, attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; Ernest Lee Alexander, 36, of St. Albans, conspiracy, computer fraud, forgery and uttering, identity theft and possession of a stolen vehicle; Destiny Danielle Perdue, 25, of Winfield, conspiracy, forgery and uttering; Shawn Andre McCoy, 26, of Nitro, forgery and uttering; Jason Aaron Becher, 37, of Charleston, conspiracy, forgery and uttering; Ashley Nichole Whitt, 29, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle; Robert Clyde Bonds, 28, of Miami, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Dustin Don Griffy, 36, of Marmet, malicious wounding and fleeing on foot; Bert Wade Huffman, 53, of Frame, wanton endangerment; Steven Ray Campbell, 61, of Elkview, wanton endangerment; Gregory Charles Moles, 60, of South Charleston, wanton endangerment; Zachary Allen Knotts, 37, of Fairmont, harassing telephone calls, retaliation against public officers and employees and terroristic threats; James Richard Mathis III, 26, of Huntington, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and attempted murder; Bryan Curtis Mills, 39, of Seth, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Pamela K. Stanley, 56, of Esksdale, conspiracy and drug charges; Ryan Patrick Woods, 31, of Charleston, burglary, assault and destruction of property; Kishon Yeagins, 24, of Dunbar, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm.
Judge Joanna Tabit, Dec. 2, 1 p.m.:
Kenneth E. Baxter, 31, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Daishaun T. Ford, 21, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, DUI, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and simple possession; Christopher Michael Robbins, 43, of Clendenin, kidnapping, strangulation, domestic battery and fleeing on foot.