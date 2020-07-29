A Kanawha County grand jury returned indictments against 24 people, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Judge Tod Kaufman, 10 a.m., Friday
Lasalle Javon Burnett, 38, of Charleston, burglary, attempted first degree robbery, first degree sexual assault, murder and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Samantha O'Brien, age and residence unknown, burglary, attempted first degree robbery, first degree sexual assault and murder; Bradley David Williams, 20, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Benjamin Lee Fields, 25, of Charleston, wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m., Aug. 6
Joshua Matthew Myers, 29, of Elkview, escape; Joseph Allen Parker, 34, of Charleston, burglary, attempted murder and malicious wounding; Matthew Dakota Pauley, 25, of Charleston, first degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, third degree sexual assault and use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct; Joseph Lee Wright, 34, of Charleston, breaking and entering, petit larceny, burglary and attempted grand larceny; Christopher Adam Tomer, 28, of Hurricane, burglary, petit larceny, attempted grand larceny and malicious wounding
Judge Charles King Jr., 2:30 p.m., Aug. 11
Gerard Spencer, 36, of Charleston, murder; Jerry W. Walker, 43, of Charleston, arson, murder and attempted first degree murder; Brian Franklin Petry, 42, of Chesapeake, breaking and entering, petit larceny and burglary; Jason Scott Petry, 39, of Chesapeake, breaking and entering and petit larceny
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Aug. 13
Edward Bryant Russell, 31, of St. Albans, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, second offense domestic assault/battery and unlawful restraint; Zachary M. Shirkey, 36 of South Charleston, malicious wounding, child abuse causing injury and child abuse creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Brian James Smith, 39, of South Charleston, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others
Judge Joanna Tabit, 9 a.m., Aug. 17
Marcus James Kenner, 40, of Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and brandishing; Jeremy Ryan Powers, 29, of Miami, distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and prohibiting child erotica, burglary, breaking and entering, destruction of property and petit larceny; Johnnie Houston Boggess III, 52, of Miami, breaking and entering, destruction of property and petit larceny; James Robert Canfield, 22, of Sharon, breaking and entering, destruction of property and petit larceny
Judge Carrie Webster, 1:30 p.m., Aug. 17
Wallace D. Clingman, 26, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; David Lee Gump II, 45, of St. Albans, burglary, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, petit larceny and escape; Che Dushon Lark, 45, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, conspiracy and drug charges
Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., Aug. 31
Aundrea Carlos Hamilton, 52, of Charleston, kidnapping, domestic battery, strangulation and first degree robbery