A Kanawha County grand jury last week handed up indictments against 42 people.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Here is the complete list of indictments:
Judge Tod Kaufman, 10 a.m. Friday
William Lavon Beasley, 32, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; Randy Lee Billups, 46, of Hico, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle; Phillip L. Daughtery Jr., 46, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Aaron Haynes, age and residence unknown, conspiracy and drug charges; Raymond Troy Daughtery, 35, of Orrville, Ohio, failure to to register as sex offender; Kristen M. Graley, 39, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Jamie L. Logan, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and burglary.
Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m. Friday
Thomas Brabbin, 29, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Richard Hilliard, 31, of Charleston, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, breaking and entering auto and petit larceny; Elijah Ray Micheal, 36, of Charleston, second offense failure to register as sex offender; Jeremy David Pettry, 31, of Eskdale, breaking and entering, grand larceny and burglary; Lillian Paige Ryan, 29, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny and burglary.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m. March 11
Aaron Joseph Bigler, 23, of Belle, petit larceny and breaking and entering; Elizabeth Kaye Ball, 31, of Belle, petit larceny and breaking and entering; Mallory R. Marsico, 31, of South Charleston, burglary and child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury and death; Darrell L. Myers, 38, of Clendenin, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Billy Gene Parsons Jr., 54, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Christopher T. Rosenberger, 32, of St. Albans, drug delivery resulting death; Shane Roy Stone, 46, of Charleston, first degree arson.
Judge Tera Salango, 10:30 a.m. March 18
Chelsea Dawn Cruickshank, 27, of South Charleston, child neglect causing serious bodily injury; Johnny Carl Dotson, 45, residence unknown, burglary; Joseph Timothy Elmore, 34, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering, petit larceny, grand larceny and transferring and receiving stolen property; Sierra Gravely, 32, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Rede Carr Gutierrez, 27, of Charleston, failure to register as a sex offender; Timothy Ray Sheppard, 29, of Ferellsburg, attempted grand larceny and breaking and entering of an automobile; Michael Snuffer III, 20, of Charleston, fleeing causing bodily injury, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury and grand larceny.
Judge Joanna Tabit, 1 p.m. March 22
Dustin Allen Hager, 24, of Clendenin, child abuse causing serious bodily injury and child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Christopher Mickael Hoffman, 32, of Charleston, grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle; Jodie Lee Morgan, 31, of Parkersburg, first degree arson, domestic battery, third degree arson and fourth degree arson; Jeffrey Gordon Sutler, 46, of Charleston, grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle; Christopher Cosmo James Tucker, 27, of St. Albans, strangulation and domestic battery.
Judge Carrie Webster, 9 a.m. March 23
Kyle Morgan Bigler, 24, of Belle, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle; Joseph Alan Miller, 47, of South Charleston, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; John Edward Ramsey, 47, of Lizemores, attempted murder, stalking and destruction of property; Gregory Alan Withrow, 31, of Belle, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust and first degree sexual assault.
Judge Dan O’Hanlon, 1 p.m. March 24
Brittany N. Davis, 29, of Charleston, third offense shoplifting; Mickey Cecil Davis, 33, of Charleston, malicious wounding, destruction of property, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury and possession of a stolen vehicle; Robert J. Goodale, 41, of Charleston, failure to register as sex offender; Jesse James Nelson, 39, of Charleston, second offense failure to register as sex offender; Andrew T. Owens, 25, of Huntington, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Everett Twyman Patterson, 56, second offense failure to register as sex offender; Kenoma A. Robinson, 47, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.