A Kanawha County grand jury last week handed up indictments against 62 people.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Here is the complete list of indictments:
Judge Tera Salango, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday
Clarence Eugene Haley Jr., 25, of Charleston, murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Beau Hodge, 30, of Clendenin, murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and drug charges; Ariel Rose Waldorf, 27, of Charleston, accessory after the fact to murder, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm; Mark Alan Armstead, 60, of Dunbar, soliciting minor via computer; Denaul Lee Dickerson, 33, of Charleston, breaking and entering, malicious assault of a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and battery; Loretta K. Douglas, 49, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and transferring and receiving stolen property; Melissa Dawn Garnett, 44, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Adrian M. Pennington, 31, of Charleston, burglary, grand larceny, and transferring and receiving stolen property; Rhonda Reese, 41, of Dunbar, fraudulent use of an access device and attempted fraudulent use of an access device; Brandon Scott Keaton, 35, of Dunbar, conspiracy, drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; Craig Lee Smith, 29, of Charleston, escape and petit larceny; Henry F. Stuck Jr., 49, of Charleston, burglary; Keith M. Thomas, 51, of Baltimore, Maryland; conspiracy, drug charges and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.
Judge Kenneth Ballard, 1 p.m., Wednesday
Fahim Abdul-Majeed, 40, of South Charleston, murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment; Wesley G. Campbell, 31, of Charleston, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Nathaniel J. Neal, 45, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle; Tayte Sumner Damron, 28, of Kenova, retaliation against public officers and employees and harassment; Javar Davon Davenport, 23, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Ashley Hope Morgan, 31, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Robert Eugene Jones, 51, of Hurricane, obtaining by false pretenses and financial exploitation of an elder person; Matthew David Means, 21, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing with reckless difference to the safety of others, resisting arrest and giving false information to a police officer; Amar Abdu Richardson, 19, of Charleston, attempted first degree robbery, conspiracy, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and malicious wounding; Mason Alexander Adams, 20, of Huntington, attempted first degree robbery, conspiracy, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Thursday
Alesha Marie Bearfield, 31, of South Charleston, conspiracy, insurance fraud and identity theft; David Dean Cabell, 25, of Costa, conspiracy and insurance fraud; John R. Borkowski, 57, of Charleston, grand larceny and transferring and receiving stolen property; Robert Lee Gibson, 55, of Charleston, grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Joshua Roupe, 26, of Cross Lanes, transferring and receiving stolen property; Thomas Roupe, 46, of Charleston, destruction of property; Mandy Lee Fish, 43, pf Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Taylor Turner, 20, of Bridgeview, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.
Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m., Thursday
Jared Matthew Craiter, 42, of Spencer, grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Michael Paul Dotson, 31, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Bryan K. Jackson, 42, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Michael Lee King, 34, of Charleston, attempted breaking and entering, second degree robbery, attempted grand larceny, breaking and entering auto, petit larceny and transferring and receiving stolen property; Kevin Wesley Leach, 43, of Charleston, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, third offense driving while license revoked for DUI and second offense DUI; Darnay Alexander Mosby, 30, of Charleston, child abuse causing serious bodily injury and child abuse creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Jessica Lynn Nichols, 32, of Oak Hill, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing causing property damage and drug charges; William Paul Ponder, 32, of Beaver, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Scotty Lee Shaffer, 30, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Brandon Dewayne Shaffer, 28, of Sissonville, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first degree arson; James Kenneth Sigmon Jr., 49, of Elkview, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing while DUI; Glen Joseph Wooten, 40, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense DRO for DUI, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, drug charges, conspiracy and transporting a controlled substance into the jail.
Judge Maryclaire Akers, 11 a.m., Aug. 23
Lasalle Javon Burnett, 40, of Charleston, burglary, first degree sexual assault, murder, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and attempted first degree robbery; Virginia Marie Smith, 29, of Charleston, murder, concealment of a deceased human body, use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Michael Wayne Smith, 42, of Charleston, murder, concealment of a deceased human body, use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Adam Wesley Elswick, 37, of Charleston, child abuse by parent, guardian and custodian causing serious bodily injury, malicious wounding and battery; Thomas Hedrick II, 33, of Charleston, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, domestic battery, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, wanton endangerment, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device and attempted fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Lydia M. Hodges, 36, of Nitro, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, conspiracy, drug charges, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, fleeing on foot and failure to fingerprint; James Richard King, 46, of St. Albans, burglary and grand larceny; Jeremy S. Keil, 44, of St. Albans, burglary, grand larceny and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Richard Ray Null, 56, of Charleston, burglary, third offense DUI and third offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Eugene S. Shinault, 24, of Dawes, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, first degree sexual abuse and distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge Joanna Tabit, 9:30 a.m., Aug. 25
Melinda Carter, 42, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Khalil Weldon, 23, of South Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.
Judge Carrie Webster, 9 a.m., Sept. 1
Elizabeth Marie Austin, 39, of South Charleston, taking the identity of another and fraudulent use of an access device; Richard Lee Daniels, 39, of Charleston, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Theodore Thaddeus Franklin Jr., 51, of Dunbar, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm, conspiracy and drug charges; Demetrius T. Glover, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Matthew J. Kordusky, 34, of Cross Lanes, conspiracy and drug charges; James Lee Snead, 26, of South Charleston, burglary, forgery and uttering; Christie Jo Tribble, 60, of Cross Lanes, breaking and entering and grand larceny.