A Kanawha County grand jury on Thursday handed up indictments against 64 people.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Here is the complete list of indictments.
Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m., Wednesday
William Allen Means, 31, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing while DUI, driving while license revoked for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle; Jerrod Curtis Rush, 26, of Charleston, kidnapping, second-degree robbery, second offense domestic assault/battery, burglary, wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, drug charges, contraband in jail and violation of domestic violence protective order; David R. White, 35, of Belle, first-degree arson, illegal use of incendiary device and illegal possession of an incendiary device.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Thursday
Jerry Earl Blankenship II, 38, of Dunbar, fleeing with reckless indifference to others, conspiracy and drug charges; Joe Edward Green, 29, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; Leonard Austin Casto III, 49, of South Charleston, third and subsequent offense domestic battery; Jvontay J. Covington, 22, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Sharon McMillion, 29, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Kory Hermansdorfer, 28, of South Charleston, cruelty to animals, strangulation and domestic battery; Randall Jim Hughes, 36, of Alum Creek, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and driving while license revoked for DUI; Anthony Scott Lively, 26, of Lizemores, grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle.
Judge Tod Kaufman, 10 a.m., Friday
Charles Albert Brown III, 43, of Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety and others and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Jason Christopher Burford, 43, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny; Jeremy Ray Smith, 32, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny; Robert Lee Critchfield III, 38, of Charleston, breaking and entering, petit larceny and contraband in jail; Joshua Adam Devere, 38, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle; Kenyoda L. Holmes, 30, of Hurricane, conspiracy and drug charges; Christopher R. Mitchell, 30, of Charleston, wanton endangerment, third offense domestic assault/battery, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; Matthew David Richardson, 32, of Alum Creek, possession of stolen vehicle and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Cole Alexander Sams, 22, of Charleston, first-degree robbery, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, grand larceny, destruction of property and breaking and entering; Gary Edward Shamblin, 72, of Dunbar, wanton endangerment; Christopher Michael Zent, 30, of Nitro, child abuse causing bodily injury, child neglect causing bodily injury and domestic battery.
Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., Monday
Timothy Shawn Arbaugh, 43, of St. Albans, third offense driving while license revoked for DUI, crashes involving damage to vehicle and third and subsequent offense shoplifting; Demarcus Edward Brown, 34, attempted murder and malicious wounding; Joshua Kenneth Burdette, 32, of Charleston, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, wanton endangerment, attempted murder, malicious wounding and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Chelsi Young, 30, of Charleston, burglary; Michael J. Evo, 29, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Anthony D. Gamble, 31, of Baltimore, Maryland, attempted first degree robbery, disarm and attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer; Daniel Ray James, 31, of South Charleston, grand larceny and transferring and receiving stolen property; Tiara Brooke McCallister, 34, of Hurricane, grand larceny and transferring and receiving stolen property; Stuart Roger Johnson, 35, of Charleston, disarm and attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and second offense assault/battery on a law enforcement officer; Lloyd Jennings Wilson Jr., 51, of Shrewsbury, breaking and entering and transferring and receiving stolen property.
Judge Charles King, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 16
Jonathan Ryan Brewer, 35, of Nitro, attempted first-degree robbery, wanton endangerment, first-degree sexual assault, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Corey J. Hager, 21, of Sissonville, DUI causing serious bodily injury; Paul Lawrence Hedrick, 34, of Charleston, grand larceny, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, burglary, petit larceny and breaking and entering; Amanda J. Hissom-Smith, 37 of Kenna, conspiracy, drug charges, second offense DUI and driving while license revoked for DUI; Tommy Lee Rose, 49, of Charleston, drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy and drug charges; Charles Ryan Tucker, 43, of Mammoth, breaking and entering, damage or destruction of a public utility company and petit larceny; Jeremy Lane Johnson, 45, of Belle, breaking and entering, damage or destruction of a public utility company and petit larceny.
Judge Joanna Tabit, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17
John Nathaniel Alexander, 39, of Charleston, attempted burglary; Stephen Rick Bailey, 57, address unknown, distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; Brian Alexander Barnes, 36, of Nitro, first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, incest and first-degree sexual abuse; C’audre M. Boxley, 23, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing concealed firearm and attempted drug charges; Jamilah Larina Brown, 21, of Charleston, malicious wounding and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Jacob Aaron Hilbert, 29, of Cross Lanes, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Edward David Hill, 42, of South Charleston, fraudulent use of an access device and attempted fraudulent use of an access device; Jacob Corey Hudson, 27, of St. Albans, burglary, petit larceny and attempted grand larceny; Erica Lynn Lattea, 35, of Charleston, grand larceny and burglary; Jerry Marvin Lawrence, 60, of Sod, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, third offense driving while license revoked for DUI and escape; Jacob Casey Moore, 22, of Nitro, attempted first-degree robbery; Shaiheed Jamuro Moore, 23, of Charleston, first-degree robbery, assault during the commission of a felony, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and malicious wounding; David James Pridemore, 26, of Dunbar, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Amanda Renee Taylor, 43, first-degree robbery, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Timothy Lee Walding Jr., 41, of St. Albans, first-degree robbery, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Joseph Douglas Campbell, 42, of Dunbar, first-degree robbery and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; Gregory D. Zander, 32, of Charleston, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, conspiracy and drug charges
Judge Carrie Webster, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 17
Cody Michael Bonds, 28, of Cabin Creek, destruction of property and grand larceny; Christopher Wayne Foster, 41, of Chesapeake, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, child neglect causing bodily injury and crashes involving personal injuries; Melissa Ann Hughes, 52, of Hernshaw, DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing injury, DUI with minor child in vehicle, child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Nathen D. Jernigan, 40, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Jessica G. Baria, 37, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Nicholas Lane King, 24, of Red House, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting minor via computer; Zachary Allen Knotts, 36, of Fairmont, retaliation against public officers and employees, terroristic threats and harassing telephone calls; Denzil Terralle Weatherspoon, 28, of Charleston, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.