Kanawha grand jury indicts 63

A Kanawha County grand jury returned indictments against 63 people, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Judge Duke Bloom, 1:30 p.m., Jan. 24
Shawn Paul Angel, 46, of South Charleston, third offense shoplifting; Terrill Donte Crawford, 29, of Charleston, burglary, malicious wounding, strangulation, domestic battery and violation of domestic violence protective order; Richard A. Logsdon, 24, of Elkview, burglary and petit larceny; Stephanie Ann Nutter, 37, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with access device; Jessica Ann Romine, 26, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with access device; Samantha Dawn Williams, 22, of Spencer, conspiracy and drug charges
Judge Joanna Tabit, 1:30 p.m., Jan. 27
Crystal K. Hamer, 40, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Melissa Nicole Henry, 42, of Hurricane, embezzlement and computer fraud; Adam Dwayne Houk, 40, of Morehead, Kentucky, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Shannon E. Johnson, 40, of Nitro, conspiracy and drug charges; Joseph C. Karnas, 44, of Dunbar, destruction of property, second offense domestic battery and strangulation; William Alexander Kessel, Jr., 41, of Charleston, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Cody R. Light, 25, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Ricky Lee Skeens, 44, of St. Albans, conspiracy, drug charges and failure to register as a sex offender; Alicia D. Russell, 40, of Poca, conspiracy and drug charges; Deborah Lee Cooper, 62, of Nitro, conspiracy and drug charges; Brett A. Whitney, 34, of Scott Depot, conspiracy and drug charges; Jonathan K. Walker, 24, of Justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, battery on a police officer and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Dakota J. Bryant, 20, of Justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy and drug charges; Maylik Shaquille Watson, 26, of Charleston, strangulation and domestic battery; Noah Phillip Young V, 26, of Belle, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, fleeing while DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny
Judge Tod Kaufman, 1:45 p.m., Jan. 29
Damarrie A. Lain, 24, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Yvonne Sue Legg, 52, of Kimberly, conspiracy and drug charges; Kyle James Hill, 29, of Clendenin, conspiracy and drug charges; Clayton D. Matheney, 24, of Goodyear, Arizona, conspiracy and drug charges; Charles Edward Oliver, 37, of Dunbar, conspiracy and drug charges; Wesley Blake Smith, 27, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Paul E. Zegeer, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Alexis B. Wright, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges
Judge Tera Salango, 10 a.m., Jan. 30
Michael Jackson Barnhouse, Sr., 45, grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle; Matthew Justin Clark, 41, of Charleston, strangulation and domestic battery; Robert Edward Farris, 27, of St. Albans, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Shannon Dewayne Fields, 40, of Ravenswood, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Eric Wayne Good, 44, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Elizabeth Marie Austin, 38, of South Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Steven Michael Hunt, 35, of Charleston, breaking and entering, destruction of property and petit larceny; Tiffany Lashawn Hunt, 36, of Charleston, breaking and entering, destruction of property and petit larceny; Brian D. Rowlands, 39, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges.
Judge Carrie Webster, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 3
Steven L. Bailey, 44, of Charleston, burglary, grand larceny and transferring and receiving stolen property; Lavalle C. Jackson, Jr., 21, of Poca, transferring and receiving stolen property, conspiracy and drug charges; Cameron Price Bradley, 27, of Charleston, attempted first degree robbery; Brian Scott Bryant, 35, of St. Albans, third offense driving while license revoked for DUI, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm; Robert Howard Boggess, 46, of Ohley, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Anthony Scott Sayre, 24, of Hurricane, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Steve Ray Walden, 35, of Hurricane, malicious wounding
Judge Charles King Jr., 2:30 p.m., Feb. 3
Kermit L. Boice, Jr., 39, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; James Dean Boyd, 32, of Smithers, conspiracy, drug charges, second offense driving while license revoked, non-DUI; Shawn Michael Drennen, 34, of Clendenin, attempted breaking and entering; Steven M. Edie, 25, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property, conspiracy and drug charges; David J. Monk, 38, of Charleston, breaking and entering, grand larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property; Robert L. Debord, 33, of Elkview, breaking and entering and burglary; Timothy M. Graves, 20, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Michael E. Irwin, 33, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Michael Justin Loftis, 37, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Andrew R. Nomar, 27, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Andrew Joseph Trail, 26, of Charleston, breaking and entering and petit larceny
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 12
Timothy Justin Fisher, 30, of St. Albans, breaking and entering, petit larceny and grand larceny; Danny Ray Lockhart, Jr., 42, of Charleston, child abuse causing bodily injury and domestic battery; Lawson J. Moss, 42, of Dunbar, possession of a stolen vehicle and second offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Richard L. Moss, Jr., 46, of Clendenin, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, transferring and receiving stolen property and prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm; Cole B. Genotti, 19, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Jerry L. Grass, 34, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm; George V. Williamson, 58, of South Charleston, grand larceny and breaking and entering of an automobile