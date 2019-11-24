Kanawha grand jury indicts 63

A Kanawha County grand jury returned indictments against 63 people, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., Dec. 11
William L. Campbell, 40, of Charleston, drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, VUCSA, failure to render aid; Carol L. Gibbs, 46, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI; Christopher David King, 35, of St. Albans, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm, failure to register as a sex offender; Carol Joyce Lake, 42, of St. Albans, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, grand larceny, transferring and receiving stolen property; William Arthur Crowley III, 62, of St. Albans, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; David Sheldon Stafford, 32, of Cabin Creek, child abuse causing serious bodily injury; child abuse creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Nyosha M. White, 26, of Charleston, burglary, destruction of property, conspiracy, VUCSA; Joshua Dewayne Wooten, 29, of Nitro, breaking and entering, grand larceny, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Judge Charles E. King Jr., 1:30 p.m., Dec. 18
Joshua James Harrison, 29, of Charleston, murder, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm; Terry Wayne Kirby, 64, of Charleston, murder, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm; Franklin Thomas Davis, 30, of Charleston, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Roberta Hill-Smith, 78, of Charleston, financial exploitation; Charles Alvin Huber, 66, of New Castle, Idaho, forgery and uttering; Calvin Christopher Hudkins, 36, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, grand larceny, taking the identity of another person; Bradley W. Jarrett, 35, of Elkview, breaking and entering, petit larceny; Jennilea Allison Meadows, 36, of Belle, grand larceny, breaking and entering auto; James Russell Robinson, 42, of Lake, persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm; Randy Isaac Buckland, 37, of Chapmanville, possession of stolen vehicle, counterfeiting; Makayla Danielle Sparks, 22, of Holden, possession of stolen vehicle; Curtis E. Williams, 53, of Charleston, conspiracy, VUCSA, persons prohibited from possessing firearms
Judge Louis H. Bloom, 9:30 a.m., Tuesday
James Michael Kiser, 40, of Ripley, murder, concealment of a deceased human body; Timothy Jarrett Brown, 39, of St. Albans, conspiracy, VUCSA; Carles Gibson III, 25, of St. Albans, burglary, grand larceny; Timothy Lee Stevens Jr., 35, of East Bank, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others
Judge Tod. J. Kaufman, 10 a.m., Dec. 20
Braden Shane Burford, 18, of Charleston, grand larceny, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, VUCSA; Lloyd Shawn Burdette, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy and VUCSA; Jason Allen Carney, 40, of Chesapeake, breaking and entering, grand larceny; Justine Wayne Fore, 38, of Charleston, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, forgery and uttering, identity theft, forgery of a public record; Tiffany Nichole Light, 30, of Charleston, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle; Tonya Walker, 42, of Charleston, forgery and uttering, identity theft; Terry A. Mullins, 45, of Calvin, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle; Justin R. Randolph, 31, of Charleston, conspiracy, VUCSA; Wallace D. Clingman, 26, of Dunbar, conspiracy, VUCSA, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm
Judge Tera Salango, 1:30 p.m., Dec. 16
Cody Matthew Bowen, 23, of Clendenin, breaking and entering, grand larceny; Brandon Wayne Weese, 24, fo Elkview, breaking and entering, grand larceny; Joshua M. Myers, 29, of Clendenin, possession of stolen vehicle, burglary, petit larceny; Roger L. Stevens Sr., 51, of Elkview, transferring and receiving stolen property; Christopher Wayne Jordan, 30, of Charleston, conspiracy, VUCSA, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm; Laura Katherine Joslin, 34, of Charleston, third offense DUI, driving while license revoked for DUI; Deshaun G. Lee, 29, Cleveland, Ohio, conspiracy and VUCSA
Judge Joanna I. Tabit, 2:30 p.m., Dec. 29
Jessica Lynn Bass, 38, of Charleston, conspiracy and VUCSA; Timothy Allen Carpenter, 38, of Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, possession of stolen vehicle; Robert. Arthur Cyrus Jr., 61, of Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm; Summer D. Fury, 37, of Clarksburg, conspiracy, VUCSA, DUI; Joshua A. Hatcher, 35, of Charleston, cultivation; David Branty Jett, 45, of Charleston, terroristic threats; Howard Lee Justice Jr., 44, of Cross Lanes, second offense failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Cory A. Kinsel, 31, of Charleston, failure to register as a sex offender, breaking and entering; Kirk Edward Lechel, 43, of Elkview, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, forgery, uttering; Veronica Nicole Rogers, 33, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device; Andrew Wayne Miller, 29, of Charleston, person prohibited from possessing firearms, prohibited persons carrying concealed firearms, false swearing; Latasha Denise Carr, 39, of Charleston, accessory after the fact, false swearing; Stacy Lynn Ratliff, 53, of Charleston, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device
Judge Carrie L. Webster, 9 a.m., Dec. 12
Jeffery Allan Havis, 51, of Charleston, attempted second degree robbery; Charleston Edward Jarrett, 42, of Elkview, forgery and uttering, possession of stolen vehicle, breaking and entering, attempted grand larceny, grand larceny; Monica Elizabeth Keaton, 36, of Charleston, child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; Emanuel Steven Nelson, 33, of Cross Lanes, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, petit larceny; Nicole A. Campbell, 31, of Cross Lanes, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, petit larceny; Matthew David Parr, 32, of Charleston, possession of materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; Timothy Edward Rowlands, 50, of Charleston, breaking and entering, embezzlement; James A. Scott Jr., 43, of Hansford, conspiracy, VUCSA, DUI; Charles E. Smith Jr., 22, of St. Albans, terroristic threats; John W. Smith II, 35, of Nitro, forgery and uttering