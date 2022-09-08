Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha circuit judge ruled the West Virginia Senate and state Capitol Police didn’t cause undue harm when a Capitol Police officer threatened to arrest a Greenbrier County woman for recording Senate debate on an abortion restriction bill last month.

Judge Carrie Webster denied to issue an injunction against the Senate that would have limited the Senate's and Capitol Police's authority to prohibit people from filming legislative proceedings.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

