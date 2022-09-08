A Kanawha circuit judge ruled the West Virginia Senate and state Capitol Police didn’t cause undue harm when a Capitol Police officer threatened to arrest a Greenbrier County woman for recording Senate debate on an abortion restriction bill last month.
Judge Carrie Webster denied to issue an injunction against the Senate that would have limited the Senate's and Capitol Police's authority to prohibit people from filming legislative proceedings.
Noting she “admittedly had feelings” about the case, Webster, who served in the House of Delegates from 2001 to 2009, said it was her job to consider the law, not her feelings.
“I haven’t heard anything that would cause me to believe the plaintiff was unlawfully restrained from doing something that she has a right to do under the [Open Governmental Meetings Act],” Webster said. “The act does not expressly say that recording, cameras shall be permitted.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia and its client, Tiffani Morgan Walton, had asked Webster for an injunction that would keep Capitol staff and Senate leaders from preventing people to record and observe “open governmental proceedings.”
They wanted her to issue a ruling before the Legislature’s next interim meetings, which are set to begin Sunday.
The ACLU argued the Senate and Capitol Police violated the state's open meetings law by prohibiting Walton from recording Senate proceedings, saying the Legislature has too much discretionary authority when it comes to public access and use of recording devices during House and Senate proceedings.
“[Walton] is not asserting that she has any right to disrupt the Senate proceedings,” ACLU-WV legal director Loree Stark said during the hearing. “What she is asserting is that she simply have her rights that are already granted to her under the Open Meetings Act, which is that she be able to record and be able to do so without undue interference.”
Stark argued that allowing the Senate to stop people from recording would have “terrifying” ramifications for West Virginians who want to record legislative proceedings.
“It would all but allow the Legislature to operate behind closed doors,” Stark said.
Attorneys representing the Senate and the state Division of Protective Services, which oversees Capitol Police, said that law doesn’t apply directly to the Senate or the House. The legal definition of a governing body applies to boards, commissions and even legislative committees, they said, but not to the full Senate or House.
Michael Hissam, of Hissam, Forman, Donovan and Ritchie in Charleston, presented the Senate’s arguments Thursday. Zak Ritchie and Andrew Robey, with the same firm, also represented the Senate.
Hissam argued that even if the open meetings law did apply, the Senate could still use its discretion, and complied with the law in this situation.
Hissam said there was a separation of powers issue with the courts determining how the legislative branch of government operates.
“The Senate has the power to control its galleries,” Hissam said. “The Senate has the power to essentially deputize the sergeant-at-arms to control the galleries.”
John Calhoun, representing the Division of Protective Services, argued the Division wasn’t a proper defendant since its employees act on the orders of legislative leaders.
Calhoun and co-counsel Jodi Tyler are deputy attorney generals with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.
“[Capitol Police] can only be in the Senate chambers and gallery in its official capacity with the permission of the president of the Senate,” Calhoun said. “The same goes for the House. The same goes for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. The Division of Protective Services is a law enforcement agency.”
Stark and Hissam argued some about how the Senate’s livestream of proceedings factored into the case.
Hissam said the stream provided members of the public the means to engage in the legislative process and likewise get video of proceedings to share on social media, if they desired.
Stark noted the Senate is not required by law or its own rules to keep the livestream operational. Senate leaders could stop the livestream at any time, and they aren’t legally required to halt legislative proceedings if the livestream isn’t operational.
Webster did not rule on whether the Open Governmental Meetings Act applied to the Legislature because the implications of such a ruling were beyond the scope of the case. She asked attorneys to research and prepare for further arguments in court about whether the act does apply.
However, Webster noted Hissam’s argument that the law didn’t apply was compelling.
“It’s compelling that the Legislature has language that includes special joint and standing committees but not the Legislature itself,” Webster said. "If the Legislature has exempted itself from the [Open Government Meetings Act], I think most of the public doesn’t realize that.”
The West Virginia Senate and the Division of Protective Services were named as defendants in the case in Kanawha Circuit Court. The ACLU-WV filed another lawsuit seeking a similar injunction in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia. Senior District Judge John Copenhaver is presiding in that case, which has not had any activity since Aug. 23, according to federal court records.
Walton was among a large group of people who support abortion access that rallied at the Capitol throughout the day and night on July 29 while the Senate debated House Bill 302.
At one point, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, ordered the group to be removed from the gallery during the debate.
Gov. Jim Justice convened the Legislature on July 25 to consider a 10% cut to the state’s personal income tax rate and to clarify restrictions to abortion access in state law.
On July 29, Senate officials and Capitol staff permitted Walton to film debate about the personal income tax reduction, but intervened when she began filming debate about HB 302, the bill that would have made it a crime for doctors to perform abortions, according to the lawsuits.
“Walton correctly insisted she was within her rights to record the debate in a non-disruptive manner,” according to a news release from the ACLU-WV. “[Capitol Police Officer Van] Armstrong laughed at her and threatened to arrest her if she did not leave the gallery.”
Video of the incident was submitted as evidence in the case.
The session stalled out later that day after lawmakers failed to reach agreement on either abortion legislation or the tax plan.
The House is set to convene Monday for what House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, called administrative action on House Bill 302, setting up a conference committee from the House to negotiate the terms of the bill with a similar committee from the Senate, if the Senate votes to establish one.
Another rally among abortion access supporters is planned for Monday while legislators are in Charleston.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango ruled in June that West Virginia’s abortion-banning laws couldn’t be enforced because they were too vague and in conflict with one another.
With Salango’s ruling intact, abortion remains legal in West Virginia.