Kanawha Magistrate Halloran to retire effective the end of this year

Longtime Kanawha Magistrate Tim Halloran will retire at the end of this year.
Halloran submitted a letter to West Virginia Supreme Court Administrative Director Joe Armstrong on Oct. 21, informing him that his retirement would be effective Dec. 31.
Halloran wasn’t available for comment Friday afternoon.
Halloran first was elected magistrate in 1996, but lost a reelection bid in 1998. Kanawha voters returned Halloran to the bench in 2000 and have reelected him ever since.
“My career as a public servant has been rewarding beyond all measure,” Halloran said in his retirement letter, in which he also said he would be available if he could be of assistance in the future.
The timing of Halloran’s retirement means a magistrate temporarily will be appointed to serve in Kanawha County until a special election is held for voters to select someone to fill the rest of Halloran’s term, which is set to expire in 2024.
The person appointed for the temporary assignment also can seek election for the remainder of Halloran’s term.
Per state law, the special election would take place during the next regularly scheduled election, which is the May 2020 primary. The person elected to complete Halloran’s term will begin work in magistrate court as soon as it is feasible following the election.
The timing of Halloran’s retirement also means Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit, who is chief judge for Kanawha Circuit Court for 2019, will not appoint the temporary magistrate.
The position of chief judge rotates among Kanawha County’s seven circuit judges. Tabit’s turn as chief judge ends Dec. 31.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King will be chief judge at the start of 2020, meaning he will be responsible for appointing the temporary magistrate.