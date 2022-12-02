A Kanawha County man will face life in prison without mercy for the 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.
Dekotis Thomas, a 20-year-old from St. Albans, appeared virtually for a sentencing hearing in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Friday. Thomas previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for fatally shooting Taylor.
Thomas said Friday that he was sorry to Taylor’s family and he hates “that they have to go through this.”
“I’ll forever keep you all in my prayers,” Thomas said. “It was never my intention to hurt KJ.”
Tabit, however, was not impressed by Thomas’ statement. Based on his behavior and reports made to the court on his mental state as well as his previous criminal record — which reported his involvement in at least one other murder — Tabit did not feel he had shown remorse or responsibility for his crime.
“You robbed an [18-year-old] young man of his life ... . You took a son from his mother and his father and no one, no one, loves us like our moms,” Tabit said. “I’ve seen no acceptance of responsibility whatsoever.”
Thomas told officers that Taylor was not the intended victim of the fatal drive-by shooting on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on Charleston’s West Side, and instead was “a casualty of war.”
Tabit said this statement, which she described as “glib,” showed Taylor’s murder was not “a mistake.” While Taylor may not have been the intended target, she continued, Thomas set out that night with the intent to kill.
“For the best interest of justice and the protection of the public and society, in my view, it is best to permanently remove you from it,” Tabit said. “I am going to sentence you to life without mercy.”
Taylor’s mother, Tara Richmond, along with his cousin, Duane Harris, were invited Friday to give victim impact statements on how Taylor’s death has affected them and their family.
Harris, who is 17, looked up to Taylor, he told the court through tears. He viewed him as an older brother.
“That’s something I can never get back. I can never get my brother back,” Harris said. “That’s a lifetime — that’s something I’ve got to deal with for the rest of my life.”
Joey Spano, attorney for Thomas, asked Tabit to grant mercy for his client, as he has a 2-year-old child whose life he wants to be a part of. Thomas had a difficult childhood, Spano said, and lacked the direction that “a normal child” would have had growing up.
Richmond said she “truly” understood that her son may not have been the target of the shooting, but that didn’t change that he was killed.
“I understand that you have a child, but I don’t think it’s fair that you get to be able to walk the streets and my child doesn’t,” Richmond said. “I will never in my life get to see KJ again. KJ will never get to give me a grandchild. Me and my husband are left on this earth alone. You took everything from us. Everything. I have nothing. Nothing.”
Taylor, a student and athlete at Capital High School at the time of his murder, was well-loved by his community, his mother said. His death robbed those around him from watching him grow up and develop into an adult.
“You should spend the rest of your life thinking about how you took the best thing to ever happen to me,” Richmond said. “KJ wasn’t just some kid who got shot on the West Side … You took his life and I need you to think about it while spending the rest of your days in prison.”