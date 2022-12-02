Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha County man will face life in prison without mercy for the 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.

Dekotis Thomas, a 20-year-old from St. Albans, appeared virtually for a sentencing hearing in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Friday. Thomas previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for fatally shooting Taylor.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

